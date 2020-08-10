David Brooks: West Ham could be a fantastic spot for in-demand winger

West Ham appear to be the latest club to enter the race for a recently relegated talent and east London could well be the ideal spot for him to land this summer.

What’s the word?

According to the Daily Star, Hammers boss David Moyes is keen on AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks but he faces stiff competition from a host of Premier League rivals, including title winners Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

They also claim that the Reds could be reluctant to splash out on the Welshman, meaning the door could be opened for those other sides.

Meanwhile, Alan Nixon at The Sun believes the Cherries think they can snag £40m for Brooks’ signature this summer following the departure of Nathan Ake to Man City at a similar price.

Wide improvements

Those at the London Stadium should know the tricky 5 foot 8 winger all too well after he tore the Irons apart across two fixtures last season.

Back in January 2019, the 23-year-old provided the assist for Joshua King’s winner alongside an industrious display which included four tackles, two shots and five duels won.

That day, left-back Aaron Cresswell was tormented into losing possession 18 times, committing one foul as well as being dribbled past once too, via SofaScore.

Earlier in the campaign, Brooks recorded two key passes, five shots and one successful dribble, so he’s certainly been a thorn when playing the Hammers.

Cherries teammate Chris Mepham believes the winger has “tonnes of talent” whilst the recently departed Eddie Howe once lauded his intelligence and also praised his “creative flair” and “non-stop energy”.

Some reports have suggested that the likes of Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko are on the chopping block this summer, so a swoop for the Welsh wizard would be an absolutely ideal way to fill that wing void ahead of the new campaign.

