West Ham news: Hammers have bid rejected for £23m winger

West Ham United have a serious rebuild project on their hands. Of course, everything depends on whether they will actually have the funds for such an exploit but David Moyes is adamant on revamping the team and making them as competitive as possible for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

A big part of that project is centred around a new defence but according to a recent report from the Portuguese A Bola, the Hammers have had a bid rejected for Sporting Lisbon’s winger, Jovane Cabral.

It seems like the Portuguese outfit are refusing to sell their asset for anything less than the proposed £23m price tag and this could indeed prove to be troublesome for West Ham.

After all, the money is tight and it has already been made abundantly clear they will have to sell first if they want to dip their toes into the market themselves.

The 22-year-old has been one of the best Sporting players post-break, even bagging five goals in eight games, only missing two due to an unlucky injury. So the interest from abroad doesn’t exactly come as a surprise.

But they will certainly have to offer more money if they are to lure the young forward to the Premier League. The report doesn’t say anything about the stance of the player himself but the club is still very much playing hardball with the Hammers.

With the whole situation taken into consideration, it just might prove to be an uphill battle to secure the talent’s signature.

Verdict

Maybe this could indeed be a blessing in disguise for Moyes. After all, while an attacker would be welcome, he first needs to sort out that leaking defence.

For a club that doesn’t exactly have loads of cash to spend, splashing around £23m for a player who shouldn’t be their priority is not the best idea they have ever had.