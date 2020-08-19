West Ham news: Moyes may be given a chance to offload £36m flop

West Ham United are on a mission to somehow offload the deadwood in the ongoing summer transfer window, raise the necessary funds and then re-invest that money back into the squad. David Moyes knows keeping the team competitive going into the next season won’t be an easy task, not least because of the lack of resources.

And not to mention that the transfer market is a tough place and the Hammers may struggle to find bidders for players they want to get rid of. But, someone just might throw them a lifeline after all.

According to the latest update from the Daily Star, Lazio are interested in re-signing Felipe Anderson, a man Moyes is desperate to offload in the ongoing window. The really interesting part is that Anderson is a former Lazio player, having signed from the Italians and joining the Premier League outfit for £36m back in 2018.

Needless to say, his stay in London hasn’t exactly gone as planned and West Ham’s record arrival has more or less flopped in the English top-flight.

The same source claims there is, however, another problem. Yes, Lazio seem interested and may return for their man but as of right now, they have received no official bids. Not to mention that Anderson still has two years left on his current contract and is presumably on more than £80,000 a week.

This could indeed make him quite an expensive target for most clubs from abroad. But West Ham are desperate and they just might sell him for cheap in the end.

Verdict

At this point, it does feel like Moyes would accept almost any kind of deal just to ensure some of the players do indeed leave the club. Anderson is one of those players and Lazio are the Hammers’ best chance of recouping at least a bit of that initial sum they had to pay a couple of years ago.