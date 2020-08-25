West Ham can end Roberto fiasco with move for Iago Herrerin

West Ham appear to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer and it could spell the end for Roberto at the London Stadium.

What's the word?

According to AS (via Sport Witness), Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Iago Herrerin desires a move to the Premier League with the Hammers mooted as a potential destination.

Whilst the Irons are yet to make their move with an official bid, the 32-year-old’s representatives are pushing for an exit.

The La Liga side could let him go for free and only ask for money through incentives related to appearances and percentage any future transfer.

Experienced at the top

Manuel Pellegrini bringing Roberto to east London has proven to be a costly disaster at a reported £30k-per-week and many supporters are desperate to see him exit this summer.

But clinching Herrerin on a free transfer would be a smart way to lower costs all-round – and he’d be a pretty decent backup to Lukasz Fabianski too.

The veteran shot-stopper has racked up over 100 appearances for Bilbao across La Liga, the Europa League and the Copa del Rey, meaning he’s played at a higher standard than the Hammers have in recent years, to some extent.

Back in February 2019, he put in a masterclass display to deny a lethal Barcelona attack which included Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho.

Herrerin picked up a 7.5 match rating after recording two saves, two punches and two clearances, per SofaScore. None of Messi’s four shots could faze the Bilbao glovesman.

If the reports are to be believed, then GSB should sanction this move. It’ll suit them down to the ground with them not having to splash out a penny in terms of a transfer fee.

