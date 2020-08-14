West Ham must sanction move for £20m Moyes target John Stones

West Ham United staved off relegation during the final few weeks of the Premier League season, but GSB need to invest in David Moyes’ playing squad this summer if they are to ensure that the same scenario doesn’t repeat itself…

What’s the word?

According to ExWHUemployee, Moyes wants to bring his old Everton centre-back John Stones to the London Stadium this off-season.

Speaking on the West Ham Way Podcast this week, he said: “Even if we approach him (Stones) on loan it might prove tricky with his wages. I can say, however, that David Moyes does want to sign John Stones. He has a list of defenders he wants to sign and Stones is one of the favourites.”

Would you like to see Stones at the Irons?

Yes please! Vote No thanks! Vote

Just last month, The Sun mooted the Hammers’ interest, claiming that the Englishman could be available for just £20m, which now seems even more plausible after Nathan Ake’s move to the Etihad.

Moyes must be backed

Of all the areas that need strengthening, it is probably at the back where the Irons need additions most – namely at right-back – but a new central option shouldn’t go amiss.

Stones may be quite the divisive player across the country, but he’s one that Moyes may know better than anyone else having brought him to the Premier League for the first time at Everton.

In 2017, he labelled him a “top quality defender” who could “play for any team”. The 57-year-old also claims that Stones is “naturally comfortable” on the ball, which is a bonus.

Throughout the course of his top-flight career, Stones has averaged an impressive passing accuracy of 92% managing just under 60 passes per game, via WhoScored.

1 of 25 Lukasz Fabianski has made the No.1 shirt his own, but who was the last player to wear the No.1 shirt before him? Robert Green Darren Randolph Roy Carroll David James

Not to mention that he’s still firmly in the equation to be a start for Gareth Southgate at next summer’s European Championships having already amassed 39 caps throughout his career.

Although he’s struggled for game time under Pep Guardiola, Moyes could be the man to bring the best back out of him in east London.

It’s signings like this that GSB simply have to sanction if the Scotsman is to have the slightest chance of improving the Hammers’ fortunes – otherwise, it could well be another season marred with a relegation battle.

AND in other news, West Ham could clinch transfer masterstroke in ex -Chelsea flop…