As the 2024/25 Premier League season fast approaches, teams are beginning to race for their main targets in the transfer market, looking to bolster their squads ready for the new season.

Julen Lopetegui has already got the wheels in motion, with the new additions of Max Kilman and Luis Guilherme at West Ham this summer, but it doesn't look like it is going to stop there for the Hammers.

West Ham are currently looking at more possible recruitment, with plenty of center forward links, left-winger appreciation such as Crysencio Summerville, right-full-back focus with links to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and even a partner for new centre-back Kilman.

West Ham's hunt for another defender

According to reports from talkSPORT, West Ham are among the clubs who are said to be 'very keen' on Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, who has recently been left out of their pre-season tour squad. Crystal Palace are also reportedly interested in the English defender.

Chalobah made 17 appearances for Chelsea last season in all competitions, scoring one goal, and contributing to three clean sheets in his 1,227 minutes of football.

He has been described as an "exciting" talent by analyst Raj Chohan on X, referencing his ability to anticipate danger, positioning to cut things out, and ball-playing ability.

Chalobah and Kilman as a partnership

The right-footed Chalobah, and left-footed Kilman both stand at 6 foot 3. This could provide a very strong base, with a mixture of physicality, recovery speed, aggression and on-ball ability.

Both players are comfortable on the ball, Chalobah showing this with Chelsea (a more ball-dominant side), averaging 74.02 passes attempted per 90, and a 89.4% success rate.

Whilst Kilman played in a less ball-dominant side, he doesn't have as good numbers, averaging 60.76 passes attempted per 90, and an 85.7% success rate.

However, Kilman has the ability on the ball, is very composed, and these metrics are slightly lower due to style of play, rather than his individual ability.

Chalobah vs Zouma comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Chalobah Zouma Passes Attempted 74.02 36.22 Pass Completion 89.4% 83.7% Progressive Passes 2.93 1.55 Tackles 1.51 0.76 Aerials Won 1.80 1.89 Stats from FBref

The current partner for Kilman would most likely be the Frenchman, Kurt Zouma. However, if Chalobah was to join, this would likely become Kilman's main partner. Therefore, it's worth looking at the metrics of both Chalobah and Zouma.

Whilst many of the passing metrics could be down to style of play for Zouma - much like Kilman at Wolves - it isn't even close in the ball playing stats, Chalobah bettering the current Hammers centre-back for passes attempted, completion rate of passes, and progressive passes.

This could imply Lopetegui's desire for ball-playing defenders, and a change in style for West Ham, from the more pragmatic, counter-attacking philosophy of David Moyes.

Jacek Kulig (Football Talent Scout on X) has labelled Chalobah a "monster", referencing his stats when he broke into the Chelsea side under Thomas Tuchel, back in 2021. West Ham could be set for a bargain, therefore, and a perfect partner to their already expensive defensive signing of Kilman.