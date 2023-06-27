West Ham United have opened talks regarding a deal to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to reports.

Is Viktor Gyokeres leaving Coventry?

The Sky Blues talisman’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season meaning that the ongoing window is likely to be the club's final big opportunity to cash in, and after establishing himself as Coventry's top-performing offensive player last season, he won’t be short of potential suitors should he depart.

Back in November 2022, Football League World first credited the Irons with an interest in the 25-year-old alongside Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, Everton and formerly Southampton, but despite a deal failing to materialise in January, David Moyes appears to be taking a second bite of the cherry.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that whilst the Sweden international is yet to make a decision regarding his future beyond the summer, the E20 outfit are “ready to push” to bring him to the capital, and their efforts behind the scenes may have already begun.

Are West Ham signing Gyokeres?

According to Portuguese newspaper Record (via West Ham Zone), West Ham have “entered the negotiating table” for Gyokeres ahead of the 2023/24 term. The London Stadium side are firmly “part of” the English top-flight clubs looking to strike a deal and on Sunday, opened discussions with Coventry to see whether they can reach an agreement for the in-demand centre-forward.

Could Gyokeres be a strong recruit for Moyes?

West Ham are likely to have a big budget to play with, should they sell Declan Rice, and it’s been reported that Gyokeres could cost £25m so he’d be more than affordable having been dubbed “unplayable” by his former teammate Maxime Biamou and a "very strong striker" by Slaven Bilic.

The Building Society Arena attacker posted a remarkable 31 goal contributions (21 goals and ten assists) in 46 Championship appearances last season, form which not only saw him collect ten man-of-the-match awards, but he was also named the second-highest goalscorer in the second-tier and currently holds a career-high €13m Transfermarkt valuation, showing he appears to be at the top of his game.

The Irons target is additionally a constant threat even when the ball doesn’t hit the back of the net having recorded 191 shot-creating actions and 133 shots over the course of the previous campaign which was more than any other of his fellow peers, as per FBRef.

Finally, Gyokeres is a versatile operator having been deployed in six various positions over the grass since first bursting into the scene, mainline across the frontline, so he could be a massive addition to Moyes' attacking ranks, should he sign on the dotted line.