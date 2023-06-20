West Ham United could be set to raid the Championship for their first big signing of the summer, with Record, via Sport Witness, reporting that the Hammers will go head-to-head with Sporting to sign Viktor Gyokeres.

How good is Viktor Gyokeres?

The 25-year-old has really come into his own since securing a permanent switch to Coventry in the second tier, and helped the Sky Blues to get to the play-off final in the 2022/23 campaign with his incredible end product. Featuring in all 46 games - 44 of which were starts - the forward managed to score 21 times and set up ten more to take his overall goal contribution rate to 31 in 46. It was far and away the best total of his career to date.

Prior to that, his first full campaign with the club brought 17 more goals in 41 starts. Given regular minutes in the Championship then, the striker has thrived and continually hits double-digit tallies.

In fact, his rates have been so impressive that he measures up nicely to others in his position amongst the Men's 'Next 8' competitions in Europe too (the leagues below the big five). Whilst his non-penalty goal rate of 0.40 is well above average (63rd percentile), it is his work in producing chances that really stands out. With a rate of 0.22 assists per 90, it puts him in the top nine percent versus other forwards. It shows he is a clinical finisher but is also excellent at picking out his teammates.

Now, his showings in the Championship may have landed him a move elsewhere this summer. That's because according to a report from Record, via Sport Witness, the player is wanted by both Sporting and West Ham this summer, and the latter of the two sides is ready to step up their pursuit of Gyokeres.

It states that they could not only outmuscle the Portuguese side financially and have really kicked things up a gear, taking steps to get the ball rolling because they know they can outbid Sporting with the cash from Declan Rice's sale.

What is Gyokeres' fee?

The striker won't be cheap and would certainly command more than what Coventry paid for him if they get their way. The Sky Blues are believed to want around 20 million Euros to get a deal done (or £17m) and that is obviously much more favourable for the Premier League side than Sporting.

It could be worth it for the striker too, with Tony Pulis once even likening the player to Erling Haaland. He stated that Gyokeres is "a yard faster and stronger" than those he came up against in the second tier and added that he is "really talented". If West Ham can get a deal done then, they could have themselves a real powerhouse upfront for the next campaign.