Sheffield United are fresh off of a highly embarrassing and record-breaking 8-0 defeat at the hands of Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

They will be keen to redeem themselves when they travel to the capital to face West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Many fans have already written off the Blades’ chances of retaining their Premier League status and so to get a result against the Hammers would be a real statement of intent.

As these two historic teams in English football go toe-to-toe this weekend, we at Football FanCast have delved into the history books to look at what has taken place between these two in years gone by and what we can expect this time around as well.

West Ham United vs Sheffield United: Who has the better head-to-head record?

Sheffield United may be rock bottom of the Premier League standings at the time of writing but they have actually got the edge of this fixture over West Ham United.

The Blades have won 36 times and have won or drawn this game 65% of the time.

West Ham United wins 32 Draws 23 Sheffield United wins 36

West Ham United vs Sheffield United: Who has more wins at Upton Park/the London Stadium?

Some West Ham United fans still aren’t sold on the London Stadium, particularly when they have left behind something as iconic and raucous as Upton Park.

Upton Park, a.k.a. the Boleyn Ground, boasted one of the best atmospheres in English football and the Irons played their home games there from 1904 to 2016.

West Ham United wins 21 Draws 14 Sheffield United wins 12

West Ham United vs Sheffield United: Who has more wins at Bramall Lane?

Bramall Lane is another superb footballing ground and the Sheffield United faithful will be very glad that this remains their home when they see the controversial move that this weekend’s opponents made.

Sheffield United have won more than double the amount of games that West Ham have when playing at Bramall Lane and it is actually the oldest major ground in the world, dating back to 1862.

West Ham United wins 11 Draws 9 Sheffield United wins 24

West Ham United vs Sheffield United: Who has the better cup record?

These two teams have crossed paths in English cup competitions on nine occasions with three of these being in the League Cup and the other six coming in the FA Cup.

The 2004/05 FA Cup meeting was one of the tightest, after drawing 1-1 in London, the teams met in Sheffield and drew once again. After a total of 210 minutes, they couldn’t be separated and so a penalty shootout ensued which went the way of the Blades.

West Ham United wins 3 Draws 4 Sheffield United wins 2

West Ham United vs Sheffield United: How have the last 5 meetings played out?

West Ham United were back-and-forth between the Premier League and the Championship 10 or so years ago and now this mantle has been passed on to Sheffield United.

Whilst the Hammers won the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, Sheff U were plying their trade in the second-tier but now the pair are back in the same division.

15th February 2021- West Ham United 3-0 Sheffield United:

The last meeting between these two came in the 2020/21 season, when Sheffield United were last in the Premier League.

West Ham scored three unanswered goals at the London Stadium and it was three unlikely scorers in truth. With Mark Noble watching on from the sidelines, Declan Rice opened the scoring from the penalty spot and then defensive duo Issa Diop and Ryan Fredericks got in on the act in the second half.

22nd November 2020- Sheffield United 0-1 West Ham United:

It wasn’t as convincing for David Moyes in the reverse fixture when the pair went head-to-head at Bramall Lane, but his side still secured the three points.

It may not have worked out for him in England but Sebastien Haller scored the only goal of this game. Since this moment he has played in the Champions League for Ajax, taken on and beaten testicular cancer and then nearly won a Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund.

10th January 2020- Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham United:

This 1-0 scoreline played out in the previous season but the shoe was on the other foot as it was Sheffield United who prevailed with Chris Wilder at the helm.

Oli McBurnie struck gold thanks to an assist from John Fleck and the Scotsman is of course still playing his football in the red, white and black.

26th October 2019- West Ham United 1-1 Sheffield United:

McBurnie was an unused substitute for Wilder in the buildup to Halloween and it was instead Lys Mousset, another striker, who found the back of the net for the Blades.

The Frenchman, who is now playing his football in Germany with Bochum, scored a leveller after Robert Snodgrass had opened the scoring in front of his home fans.

26th August 2014- West Ham United 1-1 Sheffield United:

Once again, 1-1 is the outcome but this game was all very different at the same time.

The two were drawn against each other in the second round of the League Cup in the 2014/15 season and it went to penalties after Diafra Sakho scored at the right end and Winston Reid scored at the wrong end for West Ham.

It was Sam Allardyce vs Nigel Clough in the latter stages of life at Upton Park and the latter came out on top with Sheffield United winning 5-4 on penalties. The Blades made it all the way to the semi-finals but were then beaten by Tottenham Hotspur who themselves then lost to Chelsea in the final.

Who has played for both West Ham United and Sheffield United?

Don Hutchison (Sheffield United 1996-1998; West Ham United 1994-1996 and 2001-2005)

It seems that not many players have crossed this divide interestingly enough but one that has is better known to younger football fans as a commentator as opposed to a player.

Don Hutchison is one of the best voices in the game at the moment and in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he represented both of these clubs including two different spells in claret and blue. Hutchison, who was born in Gateshead but earned 26 caps for Scotland, famously took a major risk by joining Everton in 1998 having played for Liverpool earlier on in the 1990s.

Ravel Morrison (West Ham United 2012-2015; Sheffield United 2019-2020)

Manchester United youngster Ravel Morrison was tipped to go to the very top and what came next in his career is very sad to see.

There was talk of all of this potential and he showed flashes of brilliance, particularly for West Ham, only for it to not amount to anything else. Morrison made just one appearance for Sheffield United before being released after that one and only season.

More recently, Morrison played under Wayne Rooney both at Derby County and D.C. United as well as enjoying his football and showing what he is capable of with the Jamaican national team.

What is West Ham United’s biggest victory over Sheffield United?

17th November 1971: West Ham United 5-0 Sheffield United

Travelling back a half-century in time and then a couple more years to 1971, we arrive at West Ham United’s biggest ever victory over Sheffield United.

They beat the Blades 5-0 in a Championship clash in the 1989/90 season and also in the quarter-finals of the League Cup in late ’71. The Irons may have made light work of Sheff U but then in a highly dramatic and drawn-out semi-final tie with Stoke City, they came out second best and so were unable to reach the final.

What is Sheffield United’s biggest victory over West Ham United?

7th September 1931: Sheffield United 6-0 West Ham United

From 5-0 to 6-0 and from 1971 to 1931 as we arrive at Sheffield United’s most convincing win in this fixture.

The Blades have beaten West Ham 6-1 and 6-2 previously as well as this 6-0 thrashing in ’31, a game which saw Bobby Barclay score a hat-trick, Sid Gibson bag a brace and Jack Pickering also getting amongst the goals.

West Ham United vs Sheffield United: Key stats

This will be the 9th league meeting between the two clubs in the Premier League era

West Ham United haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 16 matches

West Ham United have won their last two meetings with Sheffield United

West Ham United vs Sheffield United: Famous fixtures

11th September 2004- Sheffield United 1-2 West Ham United:

One of two famous fixtures being highlighted here took place just under 20 years ago in what was a pivotal season for West Ham United in particular.

This meeting in September 2004 was the penultimate Championship clash to date with the latest one being in the reverse fixture later in the season. Marlon Harewood and Teddy Sheringham scored goals for the Hammers as they won 2-1 away from home.

West Ham went on to finish in sixth and just six points ahead of Sheffield United. This win played a part in the former securing a spot in the playoffs, which they went on to win, Bobby Zamora scoring three goals against Ipswich Town in the semi-finals before scoring the only goal at Cardiff’s Millenium Stadium against Preston North End, securing promotion to the Premier League as a result.

18th April 1953- Sheffield United 3-1 West Ham United:

Flipping the script to a success of Sheffield United’s in the form of their 1952/53 Championship title win.

That season, the Blades took four points off of West Ham with a 3-1 win at Bramall Lane being at the fore of that. Come the end of the campaign, they would finish two points ahead of second-placed Huddersfield Town and a whopping 21 ahead of West Ham who ended up in 14th of 22 teams.