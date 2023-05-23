West Ham United are keen on bringing Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the club to bolster their defensive options.

What’s the latest on Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham United?

According to the Daily Mail, David Moyes has identified the 25-year-old as a primary transfer target.

The former Crystal Palace star is at a crossroads in his career as his contract at Old Trafford expires in 2024, and although it has previously been reported that the Red Devils haven’t ruled out a new deal, it is equally likely that the right-back could move on.

However, the Hammers are set to be rivalled by the Eagles for his signature, so it remains an open and competitive race.

Who could Aaron Wan-Bissaka replace at West Ham?

The defender has endured a strange season in the North-West as in the early stages of the term, he was either unfancied by Erik ten Hag or was offset by injury.

However, since the World Cup, the Englishman has started 15 of United’s last 22 league games and has recaptured the form that earned him his £50m move back in 2019.

His resurgence was encapsulated by a formidable display in his side’s FA Cup semi-final penalty victory over Brighton as he silenced the magical Kaoru Mitoma.

In 101 minutes, the £90k-per-week star recorded two tackles, won all six of his ground duels and managed four successful dribbles.

It was a vintage performance from the tough-tackling, uncompromising, and physical defender, and his recent revival was eulogised by James Maddison, who said: “AWB is ridiculously good at 1 v 1 defending. Probably the best in the world bar none. So many wingers ran out of ideas when playing directly against him.”

From a West Ham perspective, this tenacity and defensive acumen would work wonders for their backline, especially for a side that has shipped 53 goals in 37 Premier League matches.

Wan-Bissaka embodies a huge upgrade on Vladimir Coufal in offensive and defensive areas.

This is showcased by the fact that the Red Devil currently ranks in the top 19% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive carries per 90, as well as the highest 25% for blocks per 90, according to FBref.

Conversely, Coufal only resides in the highest 40% and 60% for the same metrics to show that Wan-Bissaka is a more accomplished and disciplined asset.

As the Irons could be playing European football again next season if they win their final against Fiorentina, then vast and quality squad depth must be added, and Wan-Bissaka would be a monumental first step in this process.