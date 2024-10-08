West Ham United turned a corner before the October international break, defeating Ipswich Town 4-1 to climb away from the lower levels of the Premier League and, perhaps, kickstart this new era, headed by Julen Lopetegui.

The Londoners were a day late and a dollar short under the wing of David Moyes last season, who had seen his illustrious tenure taper off, with perceived pragmatic tactics sitting at the crux of the growing discontent.

Many fans were left with a case of careful-what-you-wish-for after a disappointing start to the current campaign, although, with over £120m spent across the summer, it's somewhat understandable that things wouldn't click together from the bat, new parts all jammed into a new system.

The frontline was strengthened considerably, but technical director Tim Steidten is already looking to sign a new forward.

West Ham transfer news

Last month, West Ham were considered among the Premier League clubs interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush, who has been tearing it up in the German Bundesliga.

The news, according to TEAMtalk sources, claimed that West Ham were joined by top Premier League outfits Arsenal and Liverpool in pursuing a deal, with Frankfurt set to demand a figure of €47.5m (roughly £40m) to consider his sale.

Marmoush signed for the German club on a free transfer from divisional rivals VFL Wolfsburg in July 2023, and he has since gone from strength to strength, earning acclaim for his prolific performances. Sky Germany believe he is hesitating over committing his future in Frankfurt following interest from the Premier League.

Why West Ham should sign Omar Marmoush

This summer, West Ham signed Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund in a £27m move. It was met with anticipation from Hammers circles, for Fullkrug had earned prominence for his clutch displays with Germany at Euro 2024 and had starred for the Yellow Wall throughout the 2023/24 campaign, posting 16 goals and ten assists across 46 fixtures.

No doubt, it's been a frustrating start, not least for the hulking 31-year-old, who has not played since August after picking up an Achilles injury, featuring thrice off the bench in the top flight beforehand.

It means Michail Antonio and Danny Ings have been West Ham's recognised focal frontmen throughout these opening months, but with news filtering through that Lopetegui is not convinced, and will seek to part ways with both in 2025, as per Football Insider, perhaps it's time to bring in a star of Marmoush's ilk.

Omar Marmoush: Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Centre-forward 120 45 16 Left winger 24 6 4 Right winger 14 0 0 Second striker 13 5 3 Attacking midfield 4 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Marmoush, a versatile forward, would have a mind to make the number nine role his own at the London Stadium but could fill in across a myriad of positions.

He was good last season, notching 17 goals and six assists across all competitions, but the Egypt international has been playing with transcendent quality this term, blistering through the German first division, scoring eight goals from just six appearances and averaging 2.3 key passes per game besides, as per Sofascore.

After such potent efforts, the 25-year-old ranks among the top 15% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored per 90, but also the top 4% for assists, the top 10% for shot-creating actions, the top 6% for progressive carries and the top 8% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

It's quite clear that he'd serve as an upgrade on both Antonio, 34, and the 32-year-old Ings, the latter of whom has only scored five goals from 56 outings after signing from Aston Villa for a £15m fee in January 2023.

Marmoush, hailed as a "10/10" signing from Frankfurt by talent scout Jacek Kulig, would truly bring a level of prolificness that east London hasn't seen at centre-forward for a long while. He's even outperforming most of the Premier League.

How he fares against Premier League strikers

West Ham have yet to fully click in attack, though their four-goal haul before the imminent international break has set the side in the right direction to be sure.

Welcoming a player of Marmoush's ilk in 2025 would take the talented squad at Lopetegui's disposal, however, and lift it to new heights altogether.

It's quite a thing that Marmoush is outshining the likes of Mohamed Salah and Cole Palmer this season in all competitions, only failing to surpass the scoring machine that is Manchester City's Erling Haaland. Although, in fairness, Haaland's 11-goal return this season has not come with any assists, and thus Marmoush is outperforming him in regard to total goal contributions (15 vs 11).

Much of West Ham's targetted success this season is predicated on the success of the frontline, but with Fullkrug thus far playing a bit-part role, Antonio and Ings being considered disposable and Crysencio Summerville yet to register a goal contribution across his eight appearances in all competitions, there's patently much to work on.

Marmoush is the rising star capable of lifting the squad to the desired level, offering something different to that of the existing options while carrying a shape goal threat that would work wonders in mixing with the quality of Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta, for example.

For now, Lopetegui must make do with what he's got, but if the aforementioned veterans are to be sold in January, Marmoush might just be the perfect option to lift the Irons back to their former position of prominence in the Premier League and continental stages both.