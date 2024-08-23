Julen Lopetegui has had a busy summer since becoming the new West Ham United boss, with the club acquiring eight new senior signings so far this window, and their business doesn't appear to be finished yet.

The Hammers have made multiple defensive acquisitions this summer, one of them being Manchester United fullback, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joined for £15m.

Wan-Bissaka - who made 30 appearances for United in all competitions last season, providing three assists, and contributing to five clean sheets in 2,411 minutes played - will be hoping to make an instant impact at the London Stadium, although Lopetegui could well be plotting to sign an instant rival for that right-back berth.

West Ham transfer news

According to reports from The Telegraph, West Ham are said to be monitoring the situation of Newcastle defender, Kieran Trippier. Other interested parties are Everton, Atalanta, and Galatasaray.

The 33-year-old is currently on £120k-per-week for The Magpies, according to Capology. This would put him on more than fellow new right-back signing, Wan-Bissaka, who is earning £90k-per-week for the Hammers.

Trippier made 39 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle last season, scoring one goal, providing 11 assists, and contributing to 11 clean sheets in his 3,079 minutes played, although is now believed to be pushing for an exit from St James' Park.

Trippier vs Wan-Bissaka comparison

Whilst both Trippier and Wan-Bissaka play at right-back, the pair are known for different aspects of their game. Trippier being a more attacking and creative outlet from fullback, and Wan-Bissaka being more of a lockdown 1v1 defender.

Gareth Southgate did describe Trippier as a "solider" during the recent Euro 2024 competition, praising his ability to step in at left-back and play through injury troubles coming into the tournament.

Trippier vs Wan-Bissaka comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Trippier Wan-Bissaka Goals 0.03 0.00 Assists 0.32 0.11 Progressive Carries 1.41 1.49 Progressive Passes 6.52 3.94 Passes Attempted 82.9 49.8 Key Passes 2.39 0.63 Shot-Creating Actions 3.80 1.31 Tackles 2.23 2.22 Interceptions 0.84 2.25 Blocks 1.61 1.36 Aerials Won 1.08 1.00 Stats taken from FBref

As you can see from the metrics, Trippier offers a much more creative spark from right-back, chipping in with plenty of assists, being an integral part of build up with his 82.9 passes attempted per 90, and 6.52 progressive passes per 90.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

This is an important factor for Lopetegui, who wants to use his fullbacks in the build-up, and then allow them to support the forwards as an attacking outlet too. Therefore, an ability to contribute to the first phase of the build-up, but also the attacking phase is key.

Trippier also makes 2.39 key passes per 90, which is a very telling metric as to how he manages 0.32 assists per 90, highlighting his creative mind and ability to play riskier passes to create chances for others, also highlighted by the 3.80 shot-creating actions per 90.

Wan-Bissaka, who is more known for his defensive qualities, actually only ranks above Trippier for interceptions per 90, averaging 2.25, whereas Trippier's tackle, block and aerials won metrics are actually better than those of Wan-Bissaka.

Therefore, an addition such as Trippier would have much more of a gain in the attacking phases of play, whilst not majorly losing out on defensive output numbers, perhaps opting to start Wan-Bissaka as a 1v1 defender against tougher opposition.

Lastly, Trippier, of course, is a huge set-piece threat, delivering corners, free-kicks and even striking them goal-bound himself. This would add extra dead-ball quality, especially when James Ward-Prowse doesn't find himself in the team.

All in all, the veteran defender could prove an astute pickup for the Irons to further strengthen an already star-studded squad at Lopetegui's disposal.