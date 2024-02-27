West Ham United boss David Moyes remains out of contract this summer as technical director Tim Steidten continues to assess alternatives.

Pressure eases on Moyes after 4-2 win over Brentford

Much has been made of the 60-year-old's future after a dismal start to 2024, but their 4-2 Premier League victory over Brentford on Monday evening has somewhat eased pressure on Moyes as West Ham sealed their first win of the calendar year.

A hat-trick from Jarrod Bowen and Emerson Palmieri's wonder strike from long-range gifted Moyes some much-needed breathing room, following recent protests from sections of supporters who feel the time is right for a change.

Football is a results business, and this impressive win over Thomas Frank's side may have put Moyes in a slightly stronger position in regards to his potential extended stay in east London.

West Ham's next league games Date Everton March 2nd Burnley March 10th Villa March 17th Newcastle March 30th

Moyes has even claimed that a new contract is there on the table, but he's the one delaying its signing.

"I've had really good conversations with the owners, with David Sullivan and Karren Brady," said Moyes on signing a potential new contract.

"There's a contract there for me and I'm the one deciding I want to wait until the end of the season. There are plenty of reasons [to wait]. I've got to make sure it's the right thing for the club, for me and my family.

"I've spoken to the board. I've had a fabulous four years. We'll sort it out but I'm happy to wait."

West Ham have been assessing alternatives to Moyes in case he opts against remaining at the London Stadium, with current Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel repeatedly mentioned in the last week following news he's officially leaving Bavaria this summer.

West Ham want "proven" manager as Steidten takes to South America

Sharing an update on West Ham's managerial contingency plans, reporter Dean Jones has some interesting background.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones claims West Ham want a manager with "proven pedigree" if Moyes is to leave, and technical director Steidten has even looked towards South America for options.

"Even if it's not going to be a huge name, perhaps like Thomas Tuchel, they want a manager with proven pedigree and specific traits, particularly in coaching, that is going to fit with the vision that they have going forward," said Jones.

"Tim Steidten is going to be integral in picking the manager that comes in next, and he is exploring options at the moment. I know that he is looking at quite a few coaches from the Bundesliga.

"I'm also told there are a couple of options in South America as well, so it's not as simple as just going and looking at managers that have done pretty well in the Premier League recently."

If Moyes does end up departing, there is little denying he'll be fondly remembered by supporters - mainly for guiding them to their first major trophy since the 1980s last season.