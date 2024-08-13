West Ham United and technical director Tim Steidten are not stopping after their latest deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and are now keen on signing a £17m+ international midfielder.

West Ham’s summer business so far – all ins and outs

The Hammers have already brought in seven new players this summer ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge at the London Stadium, with Wan-Bissaka the latest addition. The right-back arrives in a deal worth £15m, with Manchester United bringing in Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui as his replacement.

There have also been a number of departures, but by the looks of it, there could still be more to join and leave the club before the August 30 deadline. The Irons seemingly want another new centre-back after Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo to replace Kurt Zouma, with the Hammers hoping to move the Frenchman on before the end of the month.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

Nantes defender Nathan Zeze appears to be one player West Ham have identified to come in, however, another central midfielder after Guido Rodriguez is also of interest to West Ham as Steidten searches for a ninth addition.

West Ham keen on PSG midfielder Carlos Soler

According to reports abroad, relayed by Sport Witness, West Ham want to accelerate their effort to sign Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain. However, Real Sociedad are also interested in signing the midfielder to possibly replace Mikel Merino, who has been linked with Arsenal.

Any club wanting to sign Soler would need €20m (£17.1m), and that asking price isn’t an issue for the Hammers, the update adds.

Soler is 27 years of age and is primarily a central midfielder who can also play on the right or in an attacking midfield role if required. A 14-cap Spain international, the midfielder has been with PSG since 2022 and is under contract for a further three years. During his time in France, he has made 63 appearances, scored eight goals and registered eight assists.

Prior to PSG, Soler spent his entire career with Valencia where he made 226 appearances. Now, a move to England with West Ham could be on the cards, making this one to watch over the coming weeks.