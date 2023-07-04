James Ward-Prowse is "one to watch" in the next few weeks of the transfer market amid reported interest from West Ham United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest on Ward-Prowse?

Having joined the Southampton academy back in 2010, Ward-Prowse rose through the ranks and went on to make 409 appearances for the Saints.

Having never played for another club professionally, not even on loan, Ward-Prowse will have been as disappointed as anyone with Southampton's relegation last season, with the midfielder one of the few who can take any credit from the club's recent performances.

The 11-cap England international is simply too good to be playing in the Championship and has unsurprisingly been linked with a move back to the Premier League this summer.

West Ham have been one of the clubs most heavily linked with the 28-year-old "machine", who still has a contract until 2026 with the Saints, and £40m may be enough to convince Southampton to part with their captain.

According to journalist Romano, Ward-Prowse is expected to leave St Mary's Stadium, with the next few weeks potentially proving pivotal in the England man's future. However, Southampton may need to sort Romeo Lavia's exit first.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano claimed: "I think this is typical deal for final weeks of the transfer window or maybe for late July because, of course, he is a very good player and so there is some clubs who decide to go for him.

"At the moment it's still quiet, but I think in the next weeks this could be one to watch because now the priority for Southampton is to resolve the Romeo Lavia situation. They want around £50m for Romeo Lavia and they think it's going to be very difficult for Southampton to keep the player.

"He's fantastic, he's a top talent. Arsenal is there in case Thomas Partey leaves. Liverpool are still there and they want Romeo Lavia as we said. So, I think it's going to be complicated to keep Romeo Lavia.

He added: "For Ward-Prowse, this is something for the second part of the transfer window. So, at the moment still quiet."

While Romano did not name West Ham as potential suitors, there have been plenty of links between the club and Ward-Prowse. The Hammers are likely focused on finalising Declan Rice's move to Arsenal before they look for midfield reinforcements.

The Hammers will likely have a whopping £105m in the bank from the Rice transfer, which doesn't leave them in the strongest of bargaining positions in the market, but does mean they can afford to improve several positions across the team.

Who else might West Ham sign?

Ward-Prowse would certainly prove to be a cheaper alternative Rice replacement than West Ham's other target Joao Palhinha, as Fulham reportedly want £90m for this summer. However, Ward-Prowse is more of a number eight, while Palhinha could fill Rice's shoes more comfortably in a holding role.

Everton's Amadou Onana could command a more reasonable fee than Palhinha, with David Moyes reportedly interested in the Belgian despite the fact that the midfielder snubbed West Ham for a move to Goodison Park in 2022.

West Ham will also be pleased to hear that target Edson Alvarez's move to Borussia Dortmund has broken down, despite the midfielder having agreed terms with the German club.

Further up the pitch, the Hammers are looking at closing a deal for Leicester City's Harvey Barnes, who managed 13 Premier League goals from left-wing last season.