New boss Julen Lopetegui was given a war chest during his first summer in charge of the Irons, bringing in eight new permanent signings and two loan players, spending around £120.6m.

Jean-Clair Todibo and Carlos Soler both joined on loan from Ligue 1, with Todibo having a buy option in his deal.

West Ham 2024/25 summer signings Player Fee (£) Maximilian Kilman £39.6m Crysencio Summerville £24.4m Niclas Füllkrug £27m Luis Guilherme £19.2m Aaron Wan-Bissaka £14.7m Guido Rodriguez £0 Wes Foderingham £0 Mohamadou Kante ? Stats taken from Transfermarkt

One of the biggest signings made was German Niclas Füllkrug, joining from Dortmund for around £27m, as the Hammers continue to search for a clinical and reliable number nine.

The latest on Niclas Fullkrug's future at West Ham

West Ham opted for Fullkrug after weeks of searching for their striker target, with Jhon Duran being another name to consistently pop up over the summer.

The German has only made four appearances this season for the Hammers, suffering from an "injury nightmare" in the words of journalist Dom Smith since joining the club. Now, according to club insiders ClaretandHugh, it's said that the striker simply "hasn't settled in the UK" yet.

This would leave West Ham with just Michail Antonio and Danny Ings as striker options, the same situation they were in during the summer, which could force their hand in the January transfer window.

Fullkrug’s goal record last season was very strong, scoring 16 goals in 46 appearances, also providing ten assists, which makes it understandable as to why the Hammers wanted the 31-year-old.

However, for the fee paid, many questioned if it was too much for a player his age, and his valuation has already been depleted by half since!

Niclas Fullkrug's falling value at West Ham

The German who was signed for £27m is now only valued at a measly £12.5m according to Transfermarkt, more than half the value he was signed for just three months ago. This suggests the Hammers massively overpaid for the 31-year-old, and could rue their decision.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the changing landscape of the modern transfer market. How much is your club's star player or biggest flop worth today?

West Ham can't afford to wait things out with Fullkrug, as Antonio and Ings have only scored one goal each this season, with the 34-year-old Antonio making 12 appearances, and the 32-year-old Ings making six appearances.

Fullkrug vs Antonio & Ings - 2024/25 Stats (per 90 mins) Fullkrug Antonio Ings Goals 0.00 0.13 0.67 xG 0.43 0.26 1.25 Progressive Carries 2.86 2.70 2.50 Progressive Passes 0.00 1.89 0.00 Shots Total 2.00 2.31 3.33 Key Passes 1.43 1.08 1.25 Shot-Creating Actions 1.43 2.43 5.00 Aerial Duels Won 11.4 1.62 6.25 Stats taken from FBref

When analysing these metrics, you have to take into account the minutes played by each player, as it massively affects the per 90 stats. Ings, for example, has only played 134 minutes across six outings this season, which explains his high goals per 90, and xG per 90.

Fullkrug, despite playing fewer games than Ings (four) has 139 minutes played, which explains his 11.4 aerial duels won, a stat which is clearly skewed by these per 90 numbers, whilst Antonio has the majority share of the minutes, playing 700 so far.

With this trio, you clearly get a lot of different attributes. Antonio is a hard worker who runs the channels and carries the ball forward for his side, Fullkrug is a target man type who wins aerial battles and links play well and then Ings is more clinical in and around the box, and likes to get his shots off.

However, as the three are all in their 30s, the Hammers clearly lack a youthful option up front who can offer consistent minutes and goal threat, which could force their hand to offload one of these ageing forwards and replace them with a younger striker to take the number nine mantle.