West Ham spent the best part of £120m last summer, making five new signings, four of which were considered big first-team additions to improve the squad ahead of their 2023/24 campaign, after their UEFA Conference League success.

The best deal of the lot is looking to be Mohammed Kudus, who joined from Ajax for just £38m, making 55 appearances for the club, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists in 4,204 minutes played.

West Ham incomings 2023/24 Player Fee (£) Mohammed Kudus £38m Edson Alvarez £35.4m James Ward-Prowse £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos £19m Andy Irving £1.4m

West Ham also spent £19m on central defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart, who made 33 appearances for the Hammers last season, scoring once, and totalling 2,706 minutes played.

But to replace Declan Rice, the Hammers made a few signings, with Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse joining the club, one of which is still there, and one of which is now already out on loan elsewhere.

It's safe to say of all those signings, it is Kudus who has enjoyed a far better year...

Mohammed Kudus' time at West Ham

Kudus made 45 appearances in his first campaign for West Ham, scoring 14 goals, providing six assists, and totalling 3,511 minutes played.

The 24-year-old's ability to drive with the ball, carry the team forward, create chances for himself and others, and unleash shots from a variety of zones, makes him an excellent addition for the Hammers.

This season has started in slower fashion for Kudus, scoring just two goals in his ten appearances, as West Ham have struggled to get going under new manager, Julen Lopetegui.

The Ghana international, who is currently earning £90k-per-week, will also now serve a three-match ban, after his red card against Tottenham at the weekend. But another player on West Ham's books was also sent off a few weeks ago, and he is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Comparatively, he has not really earned the wage he's been taking home.

James Ward-Prowse's failed time at West Ham

West Ham completed the signing of James Ward-Prowse in 2023, joining the club from Southampton for around £30m.

The 29-year-old midfielder is on £115k-per-week and £6m-per-year at West Ham, earning more than Kudus, Emerson, Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, and Michail Antonio, all players who remain a key part of the first-team squad.

The Englishman made 51 appearances for the Hammers last season, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists but he flattered to deceive. Now, the midfielder is on loan at Nottingham Forest for the duration of the 2024/25 season having been alienated by the new manager.

JWP v Alvarez & Soucek (23/24) Stats (per 90 mins) JWP Alvarez Soucek Goals 0.15 0.06 0.23 Assists 0.26 0.06 0.07 xG 0.15 0.06 0.20 Progressive Carries 0.62 0.78 0.41 Progressive Passes 4.48 3.53 2.89 Pass Completion % 83.6% 86.1% 76.1% Tackles 1.25 2.91 1.52 Blocks 0.90 2.16 1.57 Interceptions 1.01 1.55 1.26 Aerials Won 0.79 1.16 3.40 Stats taken from FBref

These metrics show Ward-Prowse only outperformed the other West Ham midfield options in two areas, with the most progressive passes per 90, and the most assists per 90.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

However, with plenty of their progression and creation coming from more forward-thinking players, the other metrics such as defensive actions, and pass accuracy became more important to the team, which Alvarez and Soucek covered better.

Extra defensive qualities, including the height of Alvarez and Soucek, was needed for David Moyes' side, and as Lucas Paqueta could offer plenty of what Ward-Prowse was offering the team, he became less important and thus has been moved on by Lopetegui.

That's helped cater for new midfielders such as Guido Rodriguez and Carlos Soler.