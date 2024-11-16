West Ham United are now "well-placed" to sign an "electric" player who Ange Postecoglou is reportedly keen on signing for Tottenham.

West Ham contemplate January signings amid Lopetegui struggles

Manager Julen Lopetegui has endured a nightmare start to his London Stadium career, with West Ham struggling to galvanise any kind of winning momentum or clear footballing identity during his early tenure in charge.

West Ham have been slammed under Lopetegui, and they've been accused of regressing under the 58-year-old's watch following the departure of David Moyes, who guided the east Londoners through back-to-back campaigns in Europe and won them their first trophy in decades.

"I don't think Lopetegui is capable of turning this around," wrote journalist Roshane Thomas.

Match Date Opponent Competition Result #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

"He was the wrong appointment. This team has regressed, has no identity, the players look despondent and the formation/tactics are questionable. Lopetegui wants fans to reserve judgement until May, but there is little encouragement that things will improve. He keeps persisting with out of form Rodriguez, Summerville brought off early again and another game with a different formation. I could go on all day."

In the past few weeks, reports have claimed that Lopetegui is urging the West Ham hierarchy to make January signings, as the former Real Madrid boss looks to preserve his job at the London Stadium.

A lot of the rumours have surrounded the potential addition of a new attacking option, amid striker Niclas Fullkrug's struggles with injury, but it is now believed that West Ham are contenders to sign Brighton starlet Tariq Lamptey.

West Ham "well-placed" to sign Tariq Lamptey

According to Football Insider, West Ham are "well-placed" to sign Lamptey over interest from the likes of Everton, and Brighton could push him out the door in January, rather than lose him for free at the end of his contract.

This represents an opportunity for the Irons to bring in a capable deputy for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the long-term, considering Vladimir Coufal is out of contract at the end of this season, although they will also face competition from Tottenham, with Postecoglou keen to find an alternative option to Pedro Porro.

"He's such a level-headed character – I don't think I've met anybody quite like him, in fairness, in terms of how humble he is," said former Brighton boss Graham Potter in 2020.

"I've got no concerns for him in terms of what the outside noise says. He just wants to help the team, he wants to do well for himself and his family. He's just a fantastic character.

"He's got such electric pace, but lots of players have that. It's having the ability to run in behind. The ability to run into space is often what separates players. Tariq does that, but he's got courage, he does his defensive work. The boys love him and he's in a good place."