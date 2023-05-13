West Ham could receive a considerable return for their efforts in Europa Conference League this season after beating AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of the semi-final on Thursday.

Before the game, David Moyes told the press that winning the Conference League would be his career highlight. He said: "I was fortunate to get to a Champions League quarter-final with Manchester United, lost on penalty kicks in the quarter-finals of the Europa League with Everton.

"Last season, I was in a semi-final with West Ham. This year we're in a semi-final again. So I want to try and take it one step further."

West Ham fans will of course be deseperate for him to go all the way and win it, and so too will the board as the Hammers could receive a considerable fee for winning the tournament.

What is the payout for winning the Europa Conference League?

If David Moyes and his men are successful, the club will win £37m, Football Insider reports. £17.25m would be awarded for prize money and £19.7m for qualifying for the Europa League as an added bonus of winning the tournament, on top of the smaller rewards of semi-final success.

Impressively, that is more than Newcastle United will earn from booking their place in the Champions League with a third-place finish.

And for a side looking to invest ahead of the 2023/24 season, West Ham will be relieved they can generate extra revenue without having to sell any more players.

When is the second leg of the Europa Conference Legue semi-final?

West Ham are one step away from booking their place in the final which will be held in Prague on June 7th. Before then, they must overcome AZ Alkmaar again on May 8th at the AFAS Stadium.

After bouncing back from going 1-0 down, the London outfit sealed a 2-1 win on Thursday which puts them in a confident position ahead of the second leg. The tie is by no means over but it's a huge result which places them in the driving seat to reach the final.

And with safety in the Premier League all but guaranteed, West Ham are now able to focus on Europe.