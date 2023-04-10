West Ham United are in joint pole position to sign Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Zaha's future?

The Ivory Coast international will be out of contract at the end of the season meaning that should he not put pen to paper on a new deal, is set to become a free agent on the market. Should he depart, he wouldn’t be short of potential suitors being Roy Hodgson’s best-performing offensive player.

David Moyes already holds an existing connection to the 30-year-old having briefly managed him during his time at Manchester United all the way back in 2013-14. The Scotsman was also full of praise for his former winger at the end of last year who he claimed has “matured greatly” and will go on to play for a “number of top teams”, but it appears that he has since decided to make an approach himself.

According to the Daily Star, West Ham and Premier League rivals Newcastle United are “leading the race” sign Zaha this summer. The Irons and the Magpies are seen as “frontrunners” to acquire his services for nothing, with the former “very keen” to add him to their attacking ranks given their need for reinforcements. London Stadium chiefs believe that the idea of their target being able to remain in the capital with them would be a “compelling option”. The Eagles veteran potentially committing to fresh terms isn’t “out of the question”, but he is going to “listen to offers” and is “prepared to move away” from Selhurst Park.

Would Zaha be a good signing for West Ham?

Zaha might be slightly older than the profile of player West Ham need to be targeting but he’s proven himself at the highest level in the Premier League so would therefore be a fantastic addition in E20.

The Abidjan native has posted 165 goal contributions in 455 appearances for the blue and reds, including nine in 25 across all competitions this season, as per Transfermarkt, form which has seen him dubbed “unplayable” by talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino. Even when he’s not getting on the scoresheet, the winger is always looking to create chances where he’s currently averaging 2.4 shots and 1.9 dribbles per league game, via WhoScored.

Finally, Zaha is comfortable operating in six various positions, including anywhere across the frontline on both the left and right flanks, as a second striker and even centre-forward, so securing his signature for free would be an absolute bargain.