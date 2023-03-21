West Ham are reportedly considering a move for Stade de Reims manager Will Still as they look for a long-term successor for David Moyes at the London Stadium.

The 30-year-old's incredible start to life as a manager with the Ligue 1 side has seen him attract attention from across Europe and he could be the ideal man to replace Moyes given the Hammers' woeful Premier League performances so far this campaign, which leave them in the relegation places with just 12 games to play.

Could West Ham appoint Will Still?

According to French news outlet Foot Mercato, the Hammers appreciate Still's profile for next season and the young Belgian could be tempted by a switch to the London Stadium, given he has already admitted to being a West Ham fan.

The 30-year-old has progressed through various roles in football, starting out as an academy manager for Preston North End, before spending time working as a video analyst under Yannick Ferrera with Sint-Truiden and Standard Liege in Belgium.

Another analyst role with Lierse SK would follow before he became assistant manager, and then manager for eight games, winning seven during his brief time in charge, which saw him change tact and take on more coaching roles with his future clubs.

Still was assistant manager with Beerschot, Stade Reims and Standard Liege, before he returned to France with Les rouges et blancs again in 2022.

After just over 100 days as assistant manager to Oscar Garcia, the Belgian was appointed first-team manager in October of last year and has taken Stade de Reims to ninth in the French top flight.

Still would take the French side on a 19-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1, which included an away draw at PSG and an impressive away win at Monaco, before the run was finally brought to an end with a 2-1 home defeat by Marseille last weekend.

Journalist Robin Bairner labelled the unbeaten period an "incredible achievement" by Still and Reims, and it seems as if the 30-year-old will only continue to win plaudits as a manager, with a long career ahead of him.

Although he doesn't currently have a professional UEFA coaching license, which sees Reims fined every time he takes charge of game, he has proven himself to be more than adequate in the dugout, averaging 1.95 points per game so far this season.

Considering Moyes has managed just 0.92 points per game in the top flight so far this term, the Scottish manager clearly needs replacing, and who better to succeed him than an exciting young manager in Still who already holds the club close to his heart? It would be a gamble, but perhaps one worth taking for David Sullivan and co.