West Ham United have indicated they’d be willing to sign a "devastating" £30m forward who has been compared to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, according to a new report.

West Ham want more attacking additions

The Hammers have acted swiftly in the transfer market ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge at the London Stadium, bringing in teenager winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras and experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham after he left Sheffield United.

Guilherme and Foderingham won’t be the only summer singings, though, with West Ham hoping to seal a deal for Wolves centre-back Max Kilman this week. Should they do just that, attention could then return to the final third, with a number of attackers being linked with moves to the Irons. For example, bids have reportedly been made for former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, now at Galatasaray, and Colombian forward Jhon Arias who is at Fluminense.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are firmly in the race to sign Lille striker Jonathan David, who could be available for just £17m. West Ham have gathered information on a deal for David, and it looks as if they have done the same for a Serie A attacker.

West Ham willing to sign Gudmundsson

According to CaughtOffside, West Ham have indicated they’d be willing to sign Genoa striker Albert Gudmundsson. It is stated that both the Hammers and Spurs have informed the Serie A side they’re keen to strike a deal after making contact to receive information on the conditions of the potential transfer.

Genoa value Gudmundsson at up to €35m (£30m), however, even though West Ham are seemingly extremely keen, it is believed that Inter Milan are the side currently leading the race for his services.

The 27-year-old has been on the books with Genoa since 2022, scoring 31 goals and providing 10 assists in 87 appearances. Mainly turning out in a second striker role last season, Gudmundsson contributed to 21 goals in 37 games, with his Transfermarkt valuation rocketing to a career-high €30m as a result.

2023/24 league stats (FBref) Jarrod Bowen Albert Gudmundsson Goals 16 14 Expected goals 11.6 9.9 Progressive passes 52 120 Passes completed 484 907 Assists 6 4

As well as playing as a second striker, the Iceland international can also play on either wing, so would provide Lopetegui with an extremely versatile attacking option. Genoa teammate Kevin Strootman has even compared Gudmundsson to Salah, calling him a “devastating player” last year.

“If he keeps improving, he won’t stay at Genoa for long. He reminds me of Salah when he was at Roma, in that every now and then he disappears. Much like Salah then, he would have four or five chances per match and only score at most one.

“They used to say that if Salah was more clinical, he would be playing for Liverpool, and that is exactly what happened. All joking aside, Gudmundsson is a devastating player and also an exemplary professional.”