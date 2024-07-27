West Ham United's exciting transfer window under new management has faced several hiccups, with Noussair Mazraoui joining Jean-Clair Todibo in rejecting the east Londoners after terms were agreed between clubs.

Indeed, as per Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, West Ham's proposed transfer of the Bayern Munich right-back is now off, with the Moroccan now angling toward Manchester United.

Let's hope that technical director Tim Steidten is still worth his salt and will push to sign a full-back this summer, the Hammers are certainly not in dire straits but will need to seek alternative routes. That may take time.

In that case, perhaps West Ham should now seek to accelerate negotiations for an exciting target and provide the fanbase with an injection of excitement.

West Ham lead the race for touted attacker

According to Caught Offside, West Ham are leading the race for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, who was crowned the Championship MVP last season.

It's revealed that the Hammers are actively working on signing the Dutchman, aged 22, after Leeds failed to clinch promotion to the Premier League last year, losing to Southampton in the play-off final.

The sticking point in protracted negotiations stems from the transfer fee: the Whites are demanding £35m while West Ham have presented a £20m plus bonuses bid.

Why West Ham must sign Crysencio Summerville

Principally a left winger, Summerville was superb in the second tier last season, with Leeds' relegation one year ago candidly proving to be a beneficial move to the player's development.

Having posted 21 goals and ten assists across all competitions last season, Summerville could be a wonderful addition on the flank, bringing the electrifying pace and dribbling skills to complement Irons centre-forward target Jhon Duran.

Aston Villa have fielded multiple enquiries and bids for the Colombian maverick, aged 20, this summer, the latest of which - £30m plus Lewis Orford - was rejected. Still, Duran wants the move and there is tentative hope that he will be clad in West Ham claret come September at the latest.

Crysencio Summerville 23/24 Championship Stats Stats Per 90 Percentile Goals 0.39 Top 5% Assists 0.23 Top 15% Shot-creating actions 6.10 Top 1% Progressive carries 5.04 Top 7% Successful take-ons 2.52 Top 9% Stats via FBref

Summerville has the ball-carrying brilliance in his locker to truly unlock Duran's fearsome talent, blending the various facets of the attacking game together to a resounding effect.

His unique, game-changing approach could even see him become new head coach Julen Lopetegui's very own version of Dimitri Payet, whose fleeting spell in east London has cemented cult hero status.

The Frenchman clinched 12 goals and 15 assists across a triumphant debut campaign that left nothing to be desired, to turn an idiom on its head. Magical, beguiling, celestial - pick your superlative, Payet embodied it as his playmaking genius left the Premier League in awe.

Homesickness pulled Payet back to Marseille in France after only a year and a half, but no one can argue against the attacking midfielder's quality at his best.

Summerville, while dissimilar in terms of actual playing style, carries a similar kind of gusto and could captivate Hammers supporters next season, emulating Payet with his own game-changing ability - having been hailed as a "wizard" by former Leeds coach, Michael Skubala.

Equally, much like that man Payet, the in-demand sensation is also the type of player who can "produce moments out of nothing", in the words of data analyst Ben Mattinson, thus helping to add a real sprinkling of stardust to Lopetegui's ranks.

Hopefully, the Dutchman will soon be firing West Ham back into Europe and back into the ascendancy.