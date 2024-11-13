West Ham United and Crystal Palace are both concerned that Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for a "big" transfer target wanted by both sides, with the north Londoners threatening to spoil their plans.

Spurs target new midfielder and winger for 2025

The Lilywhites were ambitious in the last summer transfer window - splashing cash in an effort to back manager Ange Postecoglou - and even ended their year-long wait for a Harry Kane replacement with the £65 million signing of England international Dominic Solanke.

However, their start to the new Premier League season can be summed up in one word - inconsistent.

Impressive victories over Man City in the Carabao Cup and Aston Villa in the top flight nearly a fortnight ago were then followed up by humbling defeats to Galatasaray and newly-promoted Ipswich Town - with the latter securing their first three points of the campaign at the expense of Postecoglou's side.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15

Lowly Crystal Palace also notched their first win of 2024/2025 against Spurs, and this is a trend that Postecoglou will want to eliminate from his team's form at the earliest opportunity.

Questions are starting to be asked of the Australian, but it is believed that Postecoglou retains full backing from the Tottenham board and has plenty of credit in the bank after guiding them to European football with a fifth-placed finish last term.

In the background, technical director Johan Lange and co are still preparing to support Postecoglou with more key new additions for future transfer windows, which perhaps highlights their faith in the 59-year-old.

There are suggestions that Spurs have their eyes on Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, who is standing out as one of the Bundesliga's brightest prospects right now, while Real Madrid's Arda Güler is believed to be a target for Tottenham as well.

Man City winger Jack Grealish has emerged on Spurs' radar ahead of the next two transfer windows as well, according to recent reports, as Lange and co plan an ambitious move for the £300,000-per-week forward.

West Ham and Crystal Palace worried Tottenham could make Andy Diouf offer

According to GiveMeSport, RC Lens midfielder Andy Diouf is also being closely watched by Tottenham ahead of next year. West Ham and Crystal Palace are also concerned that Tottenham will move for Diouf, and offer the Frenchman a route into English football, with both London rivals also fans of the player who has been impressing in Ligue 1 lately.

The 21-year-old cost just £13 million for Lens to sign from FC Basel in 2023, and he hasn't looked back since, with clubs in both the Premier League and abroad on his trail.

"Andy Diouf is fast and skilled," wrote website Scouted on X. "Big and solid, a powerful ball-carrier and good ball-striker, the midfielder that drives games from third to third, box to box."