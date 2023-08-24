Highlights West Ham United have been linked with Youssef En-Nesyri, a 26-year-old striker from Sevilla.

The club are also close to signing Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.

En-Nesyri is a talented goalscorer, with nine contributions in 31 La Liga appearances last season, while Kudus has been thriving for Ajax and Ghana.

West Ham United have opened talks to sign Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri this summer, and a reliable journalist has also delivered an update on the club’s pursuit of Mohammed Kudus.

How old is Youssef En-Nesyri?

En-Nesyri is 26 years of age, and despite still having another two years to run on his contract, the fact that he emerged as Jose Luis Mendilibar’s top goalscorer last season has brought him onto the radar of David Moyes, but it’s not the first time he’s been highlighted as a target for the Premier League side.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Irons had initiated contact in the hope of landing the Morocco international back in January, but failed in their attempt to lure him to the top-flight, just as they experienced two years ago as well. He said:

“Excl: West Ham make fresh approach to sign Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri. Unsuccessful bid to recruit Morocco int’l permanently in 2021 - this time offer is initial loan. #SevillaFC struggles mean #WHUFC optimism low but interest firm.”

With Gianluca Scamacca having permanently left the club to join Atalanta, the boss will need to enter the market to find a suitable replacement at centre-forward, and if the following update is to be believed, he’s taking a third bite of the cherry for his long-term target.

Are West Ham signing Youssef En-Nesyri?

Taking to X, The Daily Express’ Ryan Taylor revealed that West Ham have entered discussions for En-Nesyri, whilst also sharing an update on Ajax’s Kudus. He wrote:

“West Ham & Sevilla in negotiations over deal for Youssef En-Nesyri. Opportunity to sign Morocco international centre-forward arose last month & it's an opening the Hammers are now exploring. Talks still live for Mohammed Kudus, case of submitting third bid or walking away.”

Since this, Fabrizio Romano has broken the news that Kudus has indeed been the subject of another offer which is close to being accepted, meaning that an agreement between the two clubs is likely imminent.

How good is Youssef En-Nesyri?

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, En-Nesyri is a “pure goalscorer” and that was proven by him posting nine contributions (eight goals and one assist) in 31 La Liga appearances last season, so it would be a massive coup for West Ham should he put pen to paper alongside Kudus this summer.

Sevilla’s £49k-per-week earner also recorded a total of 60 shots over the course of the previous campaign which was higher than any of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, not to mention that he’s an ideal target man with his height having averaged 1.9 aerial wins per league game, standing at 6 foot 2.

En-Nesyri, who has the versatility to operate everywhere across the frontline, even knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having twice been crowned winner of the Europa League, so getting someone in the building who has achieved what the club are striving for makes this a match made in heaven for both parties.