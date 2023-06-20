West Ham United target Yunus Musah would be open to moving to the London Stadium this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving Yunus Musah?

According to CBS Sports, Valencia midfielder Musah has emerged as a target for West Ham United as they ponder options to replace club captain Declan Rice this summer, who looks to be on his way out of the London Stadium.

The report states that Musah has several clubs from the Premier League following his trail in the off-season; however, the Hammers have shown the most concrete interest in the United States international.

One outlet in Spain claim that the £24k-a-week ace could be available for around €25 million (£21.4 million) as Valencia look to cash in on one of their prize assets, who has plenty of admiration from other clubs.

In 2022/23, the New York City-born enforcer made 37 appearances in all competitions for Valencia, registering two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Musah has recently been involved in lifting silverware at international level and helped the United States national team to achieve their second successive Concacaf Nations League title following a 2-0 victory over Canada in Las Vegas, as per 90min.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that Musah - who has been hailed a "warrior" by some in the media - may relish the opportunity to move to West Ham United this summer, though he doesn't believe he would be an automatic starter in east London.

Brown told FFC: "I think he's he's potentially a really good player. You may not expect him to play every week for West Ham because I think they will sign two midfielders this summer if and when Declan Rice goes and Musah would be possibly competing with two or three players to get in that team, but it's the lure of the Premier League and I do think he'd be interested if West Ham were to move for him."

What other midfielders have West Ham United been linked with?

West Ham United have been linked with several midfielders as David Moyes looks to build on their Europa Conference League triumph in 2022/23.

Football Insider claim that Southampton stalwart James Ward-Prowse is among their preferred targets this summer, while Tottenham Hotspur also retain an interest in the England international.

As per The Guardian, Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha is on their radar at the London Stadium and has emerged as an alternative to Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, who is closing in on a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Takvim via Hammers News claim that West Ham United could go back in for Galatasaray attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo this window following missing out on his signature in January, signifying that plenty of incomings could be in store for the Hammers in the next few months.