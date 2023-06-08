West Ham United have made contact to enquire about a deal to bring Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Yuri Alberto?

Alberto is a Brazil international who currently plays his football at the Neo Quimica Arena having completed his permanent move there on a free transfer from Zenit St. Petersburg in January following a successful loan spell, as per Transfermarkt.

Across both periods, Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s forward has clocked up a total of 56 appearances to date and having only joined in the new year, his contract still has another four years to run.

The Brazilian Serie A star’s performances, however, have grabbed the attention of David Moyes, and it’s not the first time that he’s been identified as a target with UOL Esporte reporting last summer that the Irons had entered the running to sign the 22-year-old before he linked up with Corinthians.

Are West Ham signing Alberto?

Now, according to Goal Brasil (via Sport Witness), West Ham are ready to take a second bite of the cherry and have “joined the race” to sign Alberto ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The London Stadium outfit have “shown interest” in striking a deal and have already “got in touch with his staff” to gain the necessary information and discover what it would take to get a move over the line.

The E20 side are “still to make a bid” for the striker, but it’s stated that “could be done” following the celebrations from the Europa Conference League final victory.

Where would Alberto fit in under Moyes?

Danny Ings has publicly admitted that he hasn’t fully settled into life yet at West Ham since joining from Aston Villa so he could be looking to secure a move elsewhere in the summer, and should he depart, Alberto would be the perfect replacement for Moyes.

The Nike-sponsored centre-forward, who earns £13k-per-week, has posted 11 goal contributions (six assists and five goals) in 28 appearances throughout all competitions this season, form which has previously seen him hailed a “clinical” finisher by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Alberto, who offers excellent versatility with his ability to operate in four different positions, including anywhere across the frontline, has also so far recorded the second-highest number of shots throughout the whole of his squad, as per FBRef, so he would be a prolific addition and one that would massively improve the boss’ attacking ranks.