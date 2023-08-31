It has been a rip-roaring start to the Premier League season for West Ham United.

The post-Declan Rice hangover has been non-existent, and the club is flying in its new era.

The Irons have picked up seven points from their first three games, including consecutive 3–1 victories against Chelsea and Brighton.

The starting striker and scoring in both those matches was Michail Antonio, who is being his notoriously physical, untameable, and dominant self.

But, with the Hammers playing European football for a third consecutive year, the 33-year-old will require support and competition, and a young gem from South America has been linked to the role…

What’s the latest West Ham United transfer news?

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham had been pushing to sign Corinthians’ Yuri Alberto as their hunt for a striker enters the final phase of the summer transfer window.

However, the east Londoners face fresh doubt over a move with it now looking unlikely that he'll pen terms after the two clubs failed to agree a fee; that's according to Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian.

Although Antonio has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium, his early performances mean he looks to be a cemented part of David Moyes’ plans once more.

Meanwhile, fellow frontman Danny Ings has struggled to make a notable impact since his January arrival and Divin Mubama is yet to forge consistent minutes in the first-team.

As well as Alberto, the Hammers are also looking at Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri and Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike, per the report.

Any new arrivals would join James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Moyes' most recent addition, Mohammed Kudus as new signings at the London Stadium.

Would Yuri Alberto be a good signing for West Ham?

Throughout his career, Alberto has made 129 appearances as a centre-forward, scoring 45 times and crafting 16 assists.

Apart from 15 games for Zenit St Petersburg, the 22-year-old whiz has predominantly plied his trade in Brazil. Most recently this comes with Corinthians, where he has 30 goal contributions in 74 matches.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig has provided a glowing review of Alberto’s play style, hailing him as a "clinical finisher” who has a “killer instinct” in front of goal and someone “extremely dangerous on the counter.”

The last point will especially interest Moyes, whose counter-attacking system has worked wonders in the last three years.

Much of it is channelled through the athleticism, power, and endless running of Antonio.

The long-serving Jamaica international has been at West Ham since 2015 and there have been attempts to displace him as the first-choice frontman.

Notably, Sebastian Haller and Gianluca Scamacca were recently hired to take the mantle, but neither acclimatised to English football, with Antonio still undoubtedly one of the club’s most influential performers.

At the end of last season, his teammate Thilo Kehrer hailed his input, saying:

“He is putting the defenders under stress and every game he is doing a very important job right now.

“He is scoring goals as well, so we are really happy that we have him. Mich is a great teammate. A great personality and positive energy. He makes everyone have a good time and he is also a hard worker too.”

If Alberto, who Corinthians reportedly value at €25m (£21m) joined West Ham, he could help alleviate the burden off Antonio as he looks very suited to Moyes’ tactics, and his presence should bolster their chances of a good season both domestically and on the European stage.