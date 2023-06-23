Denis Zakaria is being targeted for an immediate return to the Premier League with West Ham.

What’s the latest on Denis Zakaria to West Ham?

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers are among the clubs who are “interested” in signing the 26-year-old.

The tweet outlines how the Irons have asked for information on the conditions of the deal.

This is a definite possibility as it's been confirmed that Zakaria is not part of Juventus’ plans for next season, and after a troubled loan spell at Chelsea, a move to East London could be the perfect opportunity to reignite his stuttering career.

Would Denis Zakaria be a good signing for West Ham?

The 49-cap international began to make a name for himself when he left his homeland to join Borussia Mönchengladbach. He went on to make 146 appearances in all competitions for the German outfit and established himself as one of the club’s most talented and reliable assets.

When quizzed about his style of play, the Swiss said: “I love to win back possession and I also like carrying the ball and taking on opposition players, but I need to be more efficient, score and assist more goals and improve in the air. I've proved myself to be a quick learner, though, and I'm in the best place to learn fast."

His brightest spell for Foals occurred at the start of the 2019/20 season, and with his side topping the table after nine games, no other player had covered more distance (99.6km) or won more duels (97), whilst he also made a staggering 556 high-intensity runs.

The £90k-per-week star eventually moved to Juventus, before he was loaned to Chelsea ahead of the 2022/23 season.

However, the 6 foot 3 titan’s solitary term at Stamford Bridge was blighted by injury and tumultuous managerial change as he only managed five Premier League starts.

Nevertheless, on his debut for the Blues in November 2022, he netted the winner in a Champions League group stage encounter against Dynamo Zagreb and Joe Cole labelled him as “excellent.”

Glenn Hoddle, baffled it had taken this long for his introduction to arrive echoed this praise and said: “I liked his character and his demeanour on the pitch, it was his first game for Chelsea and he looked as if he felt at home.”

Therefore, Zakaria could be a useful player for David Moyes next season thanks to his combative, all-action, athletic, and energetic presence. Indeed, he would be the new rock in midfield from which the Irons could spring attacks and win back possession.

The East Londoners will also face a third consecutive season of European football next year, and Zakaria’s experience could well be crucial.