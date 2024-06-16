Arsenal enjoyed another season of brilliant football, enthralling games, and promising progress, yet, come the final whistle on the final day, they were left empty-handed.

Mikel Arteta's side have come on leaps and bounds from when he first took charge in December 2019, and while they managed to take the Premier League title race right up until the final day last season, they still haven't been able to end their two-decade title drought.

However, the summer transfer window is now upon us, and as they have shown over the last couple of years, the Gunners aren't afraid to splash the cash anymore.

It was only a year ago that they smashed their own transfer record - and the record for a British player, at that - when they picked up Declan Rice from West Ham United, and if they want to finally overtake Pep Guardiola's sky-blue behemoth next season, they're going to need to be just as willing to part with their cash in the coming months.

So, with that in mind and considering the club would have sold several pricey players of their own, such as Aaron Ramsdlae, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe, here is what Arteta's dream lineup could look like next season following a mammoth £300m spend.

1 GK - David Raya

Starting between the sticks, we already have our first signing as David Raya's loan move is set to be made permanent for around £27m.

The Spaniard came in for Ramsdale early on in the season, and while his arrival certainly stirred up some conversation, he's since proven himself good enough to be the Gunners' number one and won the Premier League Golden Glove.

Overall, he made 41 appearances this season, keeping 20 clean sheets and conceding just 31 goals.

2 RB - Ben White

The right-back position is another familiar face, as Ben White starts.

The Englishman had arguably his best campaign for the Gunners to date last season, starting 92% of league games, in which he scored four goals and provided four assists.

One of those goals was the club's 10000th in all competitions, and he was also voted the fans' Player of the Month for March.

3 CB - William Saliba

The first centre-back in the side is, unsurprisingly, William Saliba, who enjoyed another stellar year in North London and has a genuine claim to being the best centre-back in the league.

Incredibly, the 23-year-old started 100% of league games and played 100% of league minutes for the Gunners last season, and so long as Arsenal can keep hold of him and he can stay fit, he'll likely start every game possible for a very long time to come.

4 CB - Gabriel

Alongside the Frenchman will be his partner in crime, Gabriel.

The Brazilian might not get quite the acclaim he deserves from outside fans, but the former LOSC Lille star is just as essential to the Gunners' incredible defence.

His slightly more aggressive style perfectly complements Saliba's, and with 15 goals in his 168 appearances for the club, he can occasionally pitch in at the other end.

5 LB - Ferdi Kadıoğlu

The last player in the back four is another signing, but the first new face and someone who could spell trouble for Oleksandr Zinchenko: Ferdi Kadıoğlu.

The Turkish international has been quite heavily linked with a £17m move to Arsenal over the last month or so, and given his impressive performances for Fenerbahçe, it's easy to see why.

In 51 games last season, the "electric" full-back, as data analyst Ben Mattinson dubbed him, scored three goals and provided five assists, but he has also shown another trait Arteta appreciates in his players: versatility.

He has started at least 20 games at left-back, right-back, attacking midfield, right wing, and left wing while also occasionally starting in several other positions.

6 DM - Declan Rice

The first man in midfield is Arsenal's current record transfer, Declan Rice.

The Englishman more than lived up to his price tag last season, starting 97% of league games, playing 94% of league minutes and racking up an impressive seven goals and ten assists in 51 games across all competitions.

A natural in both the left eight and six positions, he plays the latter role in this lineup to further strengthen the North Londoners' best-in-class defence.

7 CM - Bruno Guimarães

The left eight brings us to the second new face in the team as Newcastle United's Bruno Guimarães starts just ahead of Rice.

The Brazilian has been linked with a £100m move to the Emirates several times in the last few weeks due to the Toon's ongoing PSR concerns, and he would be a brilliant addition if Edu can get it over the line.

He started 97% of league matches for the Magpies last season and racked up an impressive seven goals and eight assists in the process - add that to Arsenal's midfield, and that alone could be the difference next year.

8 CM - Martin Ødegaard

The furthest forward midfielder brings us to captain fantastic himself, Martin Ødegaard.

The Norwegian worked tirelessly for the North Londoners last season and won the club's Player of the Season award for the second year running.

In 48 appearances, the former wonderkid racked up 11 goals and 11 assists, including a genuinely brilliant one in the Champions League against Porto.

If Arsenal are to win anything in the coming years, it will be with the Drammen-born magician leading the way.

9 RW - Bukayo Saka

The first player of the front three will probably be the first on Arteta's teamsheet for the rest of his tenure at Arsenal: Bukayo Saka.

Saka, the club's poster boy and the fans' starboy, is just 22 years old but has already become a leading player in the Premier League and one of the most important players for England.

In 47 games last season, the Hale End superstar scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists, which equates to a goal involvement every 1.38 games - bonkers.

10 ST - Victor Osimhen

We've reached the striker position, and with it comes another new face, Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker has been linked with a £113m move to Arsenal over the last few months, and while it is an egregious amount of money, the signing of Rice has already shown that the club are willing to smash records to get the right man, and Osimhen is the right man.

It might be harsh on Kai Havertz, who had a good season, but his goalscoring numbers don't match the Nigerians' over the last two seasons.

Osimhen vs Havertz 2022/23 Osimhen Havertz Appearances 39 47 Goals 31 9 Assists 5 1 Goal Involvements per Match 0.92 0.21 2023/24 Osimhen Havertz Appearances 32 51 Goals 17 14 Assists 4 7 Goal Involvements per Match 0.65 0.41 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, since the start of the 2022/23 campaign, the Napoli ace has scored 48 goals and provided nine assists in 71 games, while the German has scored 23 goals and provided eight assists in 98 games.

Moreover, there will still be space for the former Chelsea man in the squad, especially if Jesus is sold.

11 LW - Nico Williams

The last player in the team is another new signing, Nico Williams.

The Spanish international exploded at Athletic Bilbao last season, racking up a seriously impressive eight goals and 17 assists in just 37 games for the Basque club, equating to a goal involvement every 1.48 games - those are almost Saka numbers.

The "dazzling" 21-year-old, dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, can also play on the right wing and has recently been linked with a £43m move to the Emirates.

Dream Arsenal XI in full: David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Ferdi Kadıoğlu; Declan Rice, Bruno Guimarães, Martin Ødegaard; Bukayo Saka, Victor Osimhen, Nico Williams