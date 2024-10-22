A report has shared what Chelsea are ready to give Arsenal in talks over a permanent switch to the Emirates Stadium for loanee winger Raheem Sterling.

Sterling's mixed start after summer move to Arsenal

The former Man City star was sporting director Edu Gaspar's biggest-name signing by some distance in the summer.

Sterling, who boasts over 80 caps for England at international level, was a serial trophy winner during his time at City as well - and his experience on the most noteworthy stages of high-level football was seen as a real plus-point of his addition on deadline day.

Arsenal were offered a late summer chance to sign Sterling on a temporary deal from Chelsea after head coach Enzo Maresca deemed him surplus to requirements and not part of his long-term plans at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30

It was a chance they grabbed with both hands, as manager Mikel Arteta knows the player very well from their time together at Eastlands. Commenting on his decision to reunite with the £162,500-per-week winger, Arteta revealed that it took him "10 seconds" to green-light a deal for Sterling.

“The first call I had with him I knew in the first 10 seconds we have to bring him because he really wanted it," said Arteta on Arsenal's decision to sign Sterling.

“That was my only question mark: 'What stage is he at in his career?’ After ten seconds I knew already before the next questions that we needed him here. What I see is hunger. He’s a player that wants to play every minute of every game. When that’s not the case, he’s not happy.

“He wants to play every single day and I see that. His commitment and the level of energy that he’s bringing to the team is a big boost."

Fast-forwarding to now, Sterling has endured a slightly mixed start. He's off the mark in terms of both goals and assists, but his only contributions in that regard came during a 5-1 win over Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup.

The former Liverpool forward is yet to bag a goal or assist in the league over his four appearances, having started just two top-flight matches with his other cameos coming off the bench.

What Chelsea are ready to give Arsenal in talks over Sterling deal

However, there is still plenty of time for Sterling to convince Arsenal chiefs to sign him permanently.

According to Football Transfers, Chelsea have already offered the north Londoners an opportunity to take him off their hands at the end of the season. As well as this, Chelsea are ready to give Arsenal a bargain price for Sterling.

It is believed the Blues are prepared to sell for around £25 million, which is far below Sterling's estimated value of around £38 million. However, while this may seem generous, Edu is only willing to pay around £15 million as things stand - so this could lead to a stalemate in talks.

It is added that Arsenal are currently debating the possibility of striking a permanent move for Sterling internally, so there is still plenty of work to be done before he's a Gunners player for years to come.