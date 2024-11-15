A former Premier League CEO has shared what "close sources at West Ham" have been saying to him about manager Julen Lopetegui and his future at the London Stadium, amid calls for David Sullivan to part company with the Spaniard.

Lopetegui facing West Ham axe after lacklustre start

The 58-year-old has guided West Ham to just three league wins so far this season, which wasn't exactly the hope when technical director Tim Steidten finished splashing out more than £120 million on summer signings.

West Ham arguably have no clear sense of identity on the pitch, and Lopetegui has been criticised for his tactical choices, faith in out-of-form players and general approach to crucial matches.

There are even suggestions that senior West Ham players are not behind Lopetegui, with the Spaniard failing to impress after jumping into David Moyes' shoes - a man who guided the club to their first major trophy since the 1980s.

Match Date Opponent Competition Result #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

Mohammed Kudus is among the West Ham players "frustrated" by this current situation, according to reports, with Liverpool and clubs in Saudi Arabia potentially looking to take advantage of this situation.

Lopetegui is facing attacks from all angles, and former footballing CEO Keith Wyness now says the tactician is in a very tough spot.

Lopetegui "right on the edge" of West Ham dismissal

Speaking to Football Insider's Inside Track podcast, via GiveMeSport, Wyness claims Lopetegui is "right on the edge" of being sacked by West Ham - sharing what "close sources" have told him about what's going on "behind the scenes".

"I’ve spoken to some close sources at West Ham. He’s being backed publicly but behind the scenes," said Wyness.

"There is a lot of unhappiness. If he survives the international break, then he’ll get through to Christmas, and he’ll be reviewed again then.

"But he’s right on the edge at the moment. It’s not surprising. The style of play is lacklustre, as far as West Ham fans see it. It’s a case of be careful what you wish for, because Moyes has gone and they’re now in the same place – if not worse."

West Ham face Newcastle United at St. James' Park right after the international break, and a result there could alleviate the pressure after a lacklustre 0-0 draw at home to Everton.