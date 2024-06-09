Newcastle United have progressed massively over the course of the last 18 months under current boss Eddie Howe.

However, this season the club have regressed with the squad often depleted with multiple first-team members struggling with injuries and fitness for long periods.

Players such as Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Joelinton have all struggled with injury problems, with Newcastle's results and league position suffering as a result.

The Magpies finished the 2023/24 campaign in seventh place, missing out on a European spot altogether, after featuring in the Champions League for the first time in two decades during the same season.

Howe and the Saudi PIF will undoubtedly be targeting reinforcements during the summer transfer window to bolster their hopes of returning to featuring in the biggest club competition in world football.

So with that in mind, here's a look at the potential starting XI the Newcastle boss could piece together should he be backed by the owners once more at St James' Park during the off-season.

1 GK - Giorgi Mamardashvili

The first of Newcastle's summer signings could come in the form of Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the Magpies submitting a £35m bid for his services, if recent sources are to be believed.

The Georgian is set to leave the Mestalla this summer after the club agreed a deal to sign Stole Dimitrievski from fellow La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

The 23-year-old has made 36 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, keeping 13 clean sheets, the joint third-highest in the division - proving to be a huge upgrade on the current number-one Pope.

2 RB - Tino Livramento

Experienced full-back Kieran Trippier has been a shining light in the club's ambition to return to the top of English football, but a combination of injuries and a drop in form could see his place in the side at risk ahead of next season - the veteran himself admitting back in December that his "standards have dropped".

However, the club already have a ready-made replacement for Trippier in the form of youngster Tino Livramento, who endured an excellent end to the 2023/4 campaign.

Livramento is the perfect modern wing-back, with his relentless running and ability to create opportunities in the final third a huge bonus to the Magpies - making him the perfect replacement for the 33-year-old.

3 CB - Sven Botman

Defender Sven Botman has been a brilliant addition for the Magpies since his £32m move from Lille during the summer of 2022.

Still only 24, he has the potential to develop into one of Europe's best centre-backs within the next few years, with the Dutchman a massive part of the club's future.

Although he will miss the first couple of months through injury, he will walk back into the side upon his return, potentially being the difference in the club's European ambitions.

4 CB - Lloyd Kelly

Newcastle seem to be edging ever closer to signing centre-back Lloyd Kelly from Premier League rivals Bournemouth on a free transfer, with the 25-year-old departing the Vitality Stadium upon the expiry of his current deal.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that he is set to play under Howe for a second time after the current Magpies boss bought him during his time on the South Coast.

The signing would be one of little risk given there's no transfer fee involved, with the club potentially able to strengthen by signing a proven top-flight talent, whilst complying with the Premier League's FFP rules, especially after their recent losses for the previous financial year.

5 LB - Lewis Hall

In recent seasons, Dan Burn has often featured out of position for Newcastle at left-back, but his lack of pace has seen him get caught on numerous occasions - switching back to a more central role towards the end of the season.

However, following his recent outings, Lewis Hall has been recalled to the starting lineup and has started to look undroppable, with the defender having the potential to transform into one of the best attacking full-backs in the Premier League - his £28m fee looking like a potential bargain.

The former Chelsea man will keep progressing with more game time, with Howe needing to make him a regular starter on Tyneside after his impressive end to the campaign.

6 CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Since signing for the club for £40m back in January 2022, Bruno Guimaraes has arguably been Newcastle's best player - especially in 2023/24 when the side have struggled at times.

The Brazilian has been a leading figure in the Newcastle dressing room, with the former Lyon midfielder showing his talents on multiple occasions this campaign.

He's been subject to interest from Arsenal and Manchester City ahead of the transfer window, but he will only leave St James' if either of the clubs pay his £100m release clause - with Howe undoubtedly wanting to keep hold of his star man.

7 CM - Joelinton

Since arriving at the club originally as a striker, the Brazilian has swapped his forward role for a box-to-box midfielder, where he's excelled to the surprise of many.

The 27-year-old recently signed a new deal at the club, committing his future to the Magpies - also a reflection of his importance to Howe since his transition into the middle of the park.

The former Hoffenheim man has formed an excellent partnership with his fellow compatriot in the last couple of years, with the pair having the ability to catapult Newcastle back into Champions League contention.

8 CAM - Morgan Gibbs-White

In recent weeks, Newcastle have been targeting Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White ahead of the summer transfer window - with the Englishman available for around £50m this window.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season for the Reds under Nuno Espírito Santo, achieving double figures in assists - securing the club’s Premier League survival for another season.

His ability to create carnage in the final third is out of this world, providing a dynamic in the Newcastle midfield that has often been missing which could provide the forward line with added ammunition.

9 RW - Nico Williams

Newcastle have recently been credited with an interest in Spanish forward Nico Williams, who could prove to be the missing piece in Howe's attacking puzzle.

The 21-year-old right winger has caught the eye in La Liga in recent seasons, however, he enjoyed his best campaign to date in 2023/24, scoring five and assisting 12 as the youngster demonstrated his qualities in the final third.

Williams has a £43m release clause in his current deal in Spain - a deal that would represent excellent business by the Magpies, especially considering the huge increase in player prices over the last few years.

10 ST - Alexander Isak

The Sweden international has been sensational since his arrival from Real Sociedad back in July 2022 for £60m. He managed to score 21 times in the Premier League last season, with the striker having the potential to get even better during his time at the club.

His excellent form, like Guimaraes, hasn't gone unnoticed, with Mikel Arteta's side also interested in signing Newcastle's talisman, but any deal would cost the interested party a huge sum.

The Magpies' number 14 has often been the player to get Howe's side out of the mud this season, with the club potentially struggling without his consistent flow of goals.

11 LW - Anthony Gordon

Wideman Anthony Gordon bagged 11 goals and ten assists in the Premier League in 2023/24, hitting double figures in both tallies for the first time in his professional career.

His excellent form has seen him be included in Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of the European Championships in Germany this summer, with the attacker staking a claim to be a starter at the tournament given his superb performances for Howe’s side.

The £45m fee the club forked out for him 18 months ago now looks to be a bargain, with the former Everton man looking like a real top-quality forward and one that can push the Magpies back into the thick of European contention.

Predicted Newcastle XI in full: GK - Mamardashvili; RB - Livramento, CB - Botman, CB - Kelly, LB - Hall; CM - Guimaraes, CM - Joelinton, CAM - Gibbs-White; RW - Williams, ST - Isak, LW - Gordon