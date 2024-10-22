A report has shared what Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca really thinks of summer signing Joao Felix after his first few months back at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea - match report

The west Londoners endured their second Premier League defeat of the season last weekend, their first since August, with Liverpool beating Maresca's side 2-1 at Anfield.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones cemented Liverpool's seventh win in eight league games so far, with Nicolas Jackson's brief equaliser just after half-time cancelled out by the latter just minutes later.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1

The scoreline doesn't tell the whole story, and Chelsea could feel quite hard done by considering they had more possession and created more openings than the home side. It wasn't a lacklustre display by any means, but Liverpool buried the opportunities they did create and Chelsea were more wasteful on the day.

This was echoed by Maresca in his post-match press conference, with the Italian explaining that Chelsea dominated Liverpool but still couldn't come away with a point to show from their display.

"I think the performance was very good," said Maresca on Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Liverpool.

"I just said, we don't like losing games, dropping points but if you have to decide the way, then this is probably the way. I've been in the stadium many times and have seen Liverpool for a long time, it's not easy.

"I think overall, we controlled the game and for most parts of the game we dominated the game, but we lost. We are not happy. We don't like [it] but as I said, the performance on and off the ball was very good.

"We conceded two goals. The first is a penalty, it can happen. And the second goal, in the way we conceded the second goal, we have already avoided this season five or six goals because of the line. To come here in this stadium against this team and to think you're not going to concede chances, or momentum, it's almost impossible because of the environment, the team, for many reasons.

"But as I said, we controlled the game for the most part, and we have to be proud of this."

Jadon Sancho didn't put in his best display against Liverpool and had fewer touches than goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in what was an anonymous display, but he wasn't the only sub-par performer on the day.

Enzo Maresca unconvinced by Joao Felix at Chelsea

One man who didn't play a part was £45 million summer signing Felix. The Portugal international, who sealed a permanent switch back to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid, is yet to start a single Premier League game so far this season.

He's made five substitute appearances, managing to score on his second debut for the club in a 6-2 victory at Wolves, but that is the sum of his contribution. According to a Spanish media report, Maresca is unconvinced by Felix at Chelsea and doesn't even see the forward as a secondary option for his side.

The report goes on to state that Atletico were vindicated in their decision to sell the 24-year-old, who once commanded a £113 million price tag. The sensational form of Cole Palmer is also described as a factor which is keeping Felix out the side, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.