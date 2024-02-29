Tottenham Hotspur supporters can recall many fond memories from the recent decade of football, though there is bound to be more than a hint of poignancy given the interminable wait for silverware drags on.

In Ange Postecoglou's eyes, Spurs are surging toward a new period of potency, his new position as manager sowing the seeds of success after Antonio Conte's outfit slumped to an eighth-placed Premier League finish last season. This is a viewpoint mirrored by a sanguine fanbase.

That campaign, probably the nadir of Tottenham's travels over the past ten years, is hopefully the end of several years of inconsistency, with fresh promise in the transfer market pairing nicely with an exciting vision on the pitch.

Tottenham must ensure that the quality of the rising stars is harnessed and sustained to sustain Postecoglou's project over many years.

Sadly, one of the former phenoms from the recent era, Dele Alli, did not continue his prodigious start after a bleak and heartrending decline, though the 28-year-old, at his peak, is sure to have been an invaluable asset for Postecoglou right now.

Why Spurs signed Dele Alli

Everton signed Dele from Tottenham on an unusual free transfer back on January deadline day in 2022 that would have seen £10m payable after 20 appearances and further clauses throughout a two-and-a-half-year contract rising that figure to higher than £30m.

His career has stagnated since this point but it was the dip preceding the move to Merseyside that derailed a start to life in Tottenham that led to such effusive remarks over his qualities.

Spurs fought against the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United to secure the MK Dons starlet's signature way back in 2015, wrapping up the transfer for a £5m fee back in February 2015 and loaning him back to the League One club for the remainder of the campaign.

The starting XI on Dele Alli's first start Sunderland 0-1 Spurs (September 2015) GK - Hugo Lloris RB - Kyle Walker CB - Toby Alderweireld CB - Jan Vertonghen LB - Ben Davies CM - Eric Dier CM - Ryan Mason CAM - Dele Alli RW - Heung-min Son LW - Nacer Chadli ST - Harry Kane

A technically impressive midfielder with an innate eye for goal, Dele was highly coveted for a reason after plundering 16 goals and 11 assists across all competitions during his final campaign in Milton Keynes, certainly taking no time to integrate himself into the Tottenham set-up under Pochettino.

Dele Alli's Spurs career in numbers

Dele scored 67 goals and supplied 61 assists across 269 appearances for Tottenham, which is a healthy return despite his poor conclusion to life in London, highlighting the brilliance of his maiden days.

Dele Alli: Tottenham Career by Season Season Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate 21/22 18 2 1 0.17 20/21 29 3 5 0.28 19/20 38 9 6 0.39 18/19 38 7 8 0.39 17/18 50 14 17 0.62 16/17 50 22 13 0.70 15/16 46 10 11 0.46 Stats via Transfermarkt

The table above shows just how incredible the 27-year-old was for Spurs, excelling in his attacking midfield role and working brilliantly within Pochettino's system, playing off Harry Kane and dazzling through his movement and cleverness in attacking sequences.

While he didn't win any silverware during his time at the club, Dele was crowned the PFA Young Player of the Year across his first two Premier League campaigns, with Pochettino remarking that: "If he is not the best young player in Europe, he’s one of the best. Look at his age and his statistics, the potential is massive."

His gradual decline and failure to ever connect with a manager as he did with Pochettino prompted his sale to Everton, though the move has regrettably been anything but auspicious thus far.

Dele Alli's market value through the years

At the time of writing, Dele's market value has suffered a seismic depreciation since the past days of his Tottenham success, with Football Transfers noting that his current value of £4m has suffered an almighty hit from the £76m he was touted at during the peak of his prodigious powers.

Remarkably, when Dele was at his apex in 2018, he was valued above even Kane, who Football Transfers had marked at £75m during the same period, with the England sharpshooter right off the back of a 41-goal campaign to cement his name as one of Europe's foremost forwards.

Of course, the difference in market value was marginal but it goes to show just how highly Dele was regarded, with Jose Mourinho even predicting that he would become "one of the world's best."

Agonisingly, his present £4m value has been caused by the lack of match action since his move to Everton, with a loan spell to Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas during the 2022/23 campaign not providing the reboot he so desired.

“I was in a bad place mentally,” Dele recalled during a notable inteviw with Gary Neville. “I decided to go to a modern rehab facility that deals with addiction and mental health and trauma. I felt it was time for me.

“I was in a bad cycle, relying on things that were doing me harm. I was waking up every day, winning the fight, going into training every day, smiling — willing to show I was happy. Inside, I was losing the battle and it was time to change. When I was told I needed surgery I could feel the feelings I had when the cycle began.

“Everton were amazing and supported me. I will be grateful to them forever. For them to be so honest and understanding, I couldn’t ask for anything more during a time I was making the biggest decision of my life — doing something I was scared to do.”

Dele's devastating revelations paint full light on the factors behind his demise, though the move to Merseyside could yet salvage some of the first-class quality that once had the whole of Europe talking.

Still, the 37-cap England international is on the road to recovery as he battles to overcome a recurring quad injury that has compounded the mental health issues that have halted a breathtaking career.

Dyche was reluctant to place a timeframe on his comeback but clearly hopes for the cogs to mesh together and Dele's future to centre on the Goodison Park pitch.

Tottenham supporters might wistfully hark back to the days that Dele partnered up with Kane and co to wreak havoc in north London, but the memories will endure and all must now rally to support Dele and hope that he returns to the Premier League pitch with Everton, perhaps bringing back some positivity after a bleak period.