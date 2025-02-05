Mathys Tel to Tottenham Hotspur was perhaps the most dramatic story of the winter transfer window, filled with twists and turns, and it has now been revealed that Spurs legend Harry Kane played a pivotal role.

Tottenham seal last-gasp deadline day deal for Mathys Tel

Last week, news came to light that Tel rejected a move to Tottenham, despite chairman Daniel Levy flying to Munich and holding talks with the Frenchman.

In what was a public snubbing of the club's advances, that appeared to be the end of Ange Postecoglou's hopes of landing Tel, but in a sensational deadline day twist, the teenager pulled a very late U-turn.

This is thought to be largely down to the Lilywhites manager, who personally rang the 19-year-old and convinced him to make the move after all - with Spurs sealing a loan deal with an option to buy for around £50 million.

L'Equipe reporter Loic Tanzi, via The Spurs Express, shared just how Postecoglou did manage to tempt Tel with a Tottenham transfer.

"Daniel Levy flew to Munich last week because Johan Lange feared that his meeting and presentation with Mathys Tel didn’t have the desired impact," said Tanzi.