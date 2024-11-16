A report this week has shared what Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is personally planning for the January transfer window, and supporters can apparently expect some winter activity.

Players linked with January moves to Tottenham

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has been forced to watch on from the touchline as his side endure a stop-start opening to the 2024/2025 Premier League season.

The Lilywhites' results have been very inconsistent lately, with statement wins over Aston Villa and Man City followed up by defeats against Galatasaray and Ipswich Town within this last fortnight.

Postecoglou's side lie tenth in the Premier League table, recording five wins, five losses and a draw from their opening 11 matches, and are set to play Man United in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on 19 December.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15

The January transfer window represents a golden opportunity for Levy and technical director Johan Lange to gift Postecoglou the best possible chance of a strong second half to this campaign, with a few interesting players linked ahead of the start of 2025.

This week, Football Transfers reported that Spurs are exploring a January deal for Tariq Lamptey, as Brighton may be inclined to sell the right-back at a cheap price considering his contract expires at the end of this season.

"You look at Tariq Lamptey, and he's a fantastic player, a fantastic right back," said pundit Ian Wright on Lamptey to PL Stories.

"Maybe he's seeing his path to England is blocked. For me, I think that when you look at the player who kept him out of Chelsea, Reece James, and how good he is, you can understand why Lamptey might seek opportunities elsewhere.

Tottenham are also keeping tabs on the likes of Arda Guler (Real Madrid) and other forwards, with Lange and Levy looking to shake things up both defensively and in the offensive phase.

“Arda Guler has great potential," said Montenegro manager Robert Prosinecki on Guler, who could leave the Bernabeu amid his struggles for game time.

"I don’t know if Carlo Ancelotti will give him more opportunities to have the minutes he would like. I can’t say anything about Ancelotti’s decisions; but from my point of view, Arda will get better every day, he will have many more minutes step by step."

What Levy is planning for January transfer window at Tottenham

Amid links to Guler and Lamptey, GiveMeSport have now shared what Levy is personally planning for the January transfer window at Tottenham.

It is believed Spurs are expected to target a defender and wide forward for Postecoglou in the winter, which adds some weight to reports surrounding their interest in Lamptey and Guler.

However, they will have to be "good value" deals, as the prospect of Levy making any big-money signings midway through 24/25 is seen as unlikely at best.