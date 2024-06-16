Manchester City did not end last season on quite the high they did in the 2022/23 campaign. Almost 12 months ago to the day, the Cityzens lifted the Champions League title for the first time in their history and also sealed a historic treble in the process, however, they could not repeat their heroics last term.

City won the Premier League, their fourth consecutive title, which is the first time someone has achieved that feat. They finished on 91 points, three clear of second-place Arsenal, who fought hard but could not uproot Pep Guardiola’s side for a second straight year. However, that was their only silverware last season.

In the FA Cup, City lost the final to their rivals, Manchester United, while they also Clost their Champions League crown after getting knocked out at the quarter final stage to Real Madrid on penalties. Los Blancos went on to lift the trophy and win their 15th title in the competition.

City will no doubt look to come back stronger this season, and will surely dip into the transfer market to bolster their ranks and look to reclaim their titles.

With that in mind, here's a look at what Guardiola’s dream starting XI could be ahead of the 2024/25 season, a team full of fluidity and rotations in attack, with a very hard-to-breach defence, a classic Pep team.

1 GK - Ederson

Despite rumours linking Ederson with a move to Saudi Arabia over the summer transfer window, it seems like he could well stay at the Etihad Stadium next season, although the 31-year-old has good competition from Stefan Ortega.

The Brazilian was one of only four goalkeepers in the Premier League last season to keep ten or more clean sheets, registering ten, but finished some way behind David Raya of Arsenal, who notched up 16.

2 RB - Joshua Kimmich

The first of the potential new additions to City’s side next season is Bayern Munich and Germany man Joshua Kimmich. As per a Spanish news outlet, City 'would be in a position to sign him' over the summer after Barcelona distanced themselves - with a fee of €60m (£51m) having been touted.

With Kyle Walker reaching the twilight of his career, and Kimmich’s versatility making him a super right-back, he could take up this spot for the Cityzens, tucking into midfield in possession to create a balance with the ball.

He has already played under Guardiola before, at Bayern, and he boasts a superb record under the Spaniard. He could take City’s team to new levels, as football analyst Ben Mattinson explained by saying “adding a winner” such as Kimmich “raises the mentality” of a team, making City an even scarier prospect.

Kimmich record under Guardiola Stat Number Games 36 Minutes 2,457 Wins 30 Draws 5 Losses 1 Stats from Transfermarkt

3 CB - John Stones

When John Stones joined City for £47.5m back in 2016, he became the world’s second most expensive defender at the time. However, it seems fair to say he has been worth the money they paid for him.

Stones was a key man during City’s treble triumph, and his ability to play as a libero and step into midfield in possession is impressive. However, with the addition of Kimmich at right-back, he would have a more conservative role next season.

4 CB - Ruben Dias

It is something of a lottery when trying to figure out the makeup of Guardiola’s defence at times, and the likes of Nathan Ake could have played here instead of Ruben Dias.

However, the Portuguese international is a superb defender and averaged 3.6 ball recoveries per game and 3.4 duels as per Sofascore last season in the Premier League, and will be a key man against in 2024/25.

5 LB - Josko Gvardiol

Originally signed to play at centre-back, Gvardiol found a home at left-back under Guardiola last season. He played there 32 times out of 42 appearances for City in all competitions, contributing five goals and three assists.

After a superb debut campaign, it is safe to assume he will play there again in 2024/25, although the Croatian may have a more conservative role in this new-look City side, to aid with a better rest defence.

6 CM - Rodri

Holding down the fort in the middle of the park is the man Guardiola called “the best midfield player, currently, in the world by far”, in an interview last March.

Rodri's incredible 74-game win streak for City came to an end after they lost to Man United at Wembley. Next season, you can expect more of the same class, as he breaks up play with ease and spring attacks for City.

7 CM - Kevin De Bruyne

Next to Rodri could well be a slightly deeper Kevin De Bruyne. With the ball, he could push up higher given Kimmich’s role inverting into midfield, but he would need to be disciplined out of possession.

His future at City isn’t guaranteed, and he hinted about a move away recently. His injuries are also a problem for Guardiola, having missed 41 games last term, but his quality is undeniable, and if fit, he will play.

8 RW - Savio

This signing is a guarantee rather than a rumour, with City having already completed the signing of exciting Brazilian winger Savio in February from sister club Troyes, having got the famous “here we go” from Fabrizio Romano. They are reportedly paying roughly £26m, as per The Guardian.

Savinho was one of the best wingers in La Liga last season, and Mattinson explained that he was “toying with La Liga defences” all season long. Like a classic Brazilian attacker, the winger uses “his flair, skills and flicks to turn past defenders”, as Mattinson put it.

However, he is more than just a direct winger. Savio put up some excellent goal involvement numbers last term. He scored nine goals and registered ten assists as Girona, where he was on loan, excelled to reach the Champions League. He can play on either wing and will be a deadly addition to City's attack next season.

9 AM - Dani Olmo

The final one of three new additions to this team is Dani Olmo, who will eventually be the De Bruyne replacement. As per Sports Zone, City are one of three European heavyweights interested in signing the Spaniard, who has a rumoured release clause of £51m.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig described Olmo as “magic”, and this is reflected in his four goals and five assists in 21 Bundesliga games last season. In this particular City system, the Spaniard, who has superb close control, would have a licence to rotate with Phil Foden and drift out wide at times.

Guardiola once called him an “incredible player” after a Champions League clash in 2019, in which Olmo scored. He could well look to bring his fellow Spaniard to the Etihad Stadium next season.

10 LW - Phil Foden

A move back out to the wing might be necessary for Foden so City can accommodate both De Bruyne and Olmo. However, his talent no matter where he plays is undeniable, and he scored 19 goals and registered eight assists in 35 Premier League games last term.

In this system, expect him to be allowed to float around the pitch, rather than always holding the width, and rotate with the number ten on the left-hand side when City have the ball.

11 ST - Erling Haaland

Who else, but Erling Haaland to complete Guardiola’s dream XI? The Norwegian will be looking to hunt down even more goals next season to add to his 90 already for Man City.

Although he didn't quite score the 36 goals in 35 Premier League games he got in his debut campaign, Haaland still bagged 27 times in the top flight, scoring 38 times in just 45 games in all competitions.

Dream Man City XI in full: GK - Ederson, RB - Kimmich, CB - Stones, CB - Dias, LB - Gvardiol; CM - Rodri, CM - De Bruyne; RW - Savio, AM - Olmo, LW - Foden; ST - Haaland