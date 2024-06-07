Highlights Changes are expected at Manchester United, with new signings and departures on the horizon for the upcoming Premier League season.

Potential additions like Jarrad Branthwaite and Joao Neves could strengthen the team's defense and midfield significantly.

Young talents like Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho may play crucial roles in shaping the future of the Red Devils under new ownership.

Between now and the first game of the Premier League season in August, plenty of change will occur at Manchester United.

Not only will there be movement behind the scenes, but plenty of players are expected to be coming and going, with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial already excluded from the retained list.

There could even be a change in the dugout, with Erik ten Hag’s future unclear despite winning the FA Cup against Manchester City recently.

Unlike in the past, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will look to sign players who serve as good value, which will see them sign talented individuals that they can turn into superstars.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at what the Manchester United starting lineup could look like next season if Ratcliffe is able to make his dream acquisitions.

1 GK - Andre Onana

Andre Onana joined the Red Devils last season, and despite enduring a shaky start, he turned it around as the campaign progressed.

The former Inter shot-stopper will remain United's number one, especially considering he played all 38 Premier League games last season.

2 RB - Diogo Dalot

Man Utd’s Players’ Player of the Season, Diogo Dalot, will be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

His reliability and availability are two of his main strengths, having featured 36 times in the league, but he’s also a complete full-back.

The Portuguese ace scored twice and picked up three assists last term, while also making 2.2 tackles per game.

3 CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

The first new signing of the INEOS era could very well be Jarrad Branthwaite.

With Varane’s departure, Ratcliffe is keen to bring in a young centre half, and they’ve been heavily linked with the £70m-priced ace.

Branthwaite 23/24 PL Stats Stats (per game) Stats Tackles 1.9 Interceptions 1.4 Balls recovered 5.2 Clearances 4.5 Duels won 5.3 Via Sofascore

The Everton centre-half has been fantastic all season, helping the Toffees keep 12 clean sheets.

Standing at 6 foot 4, the England international is a dominant defender who would make the Red Devils far more secure, as shown by his statistics from last season.

4 CB - Lisandro Martinez

Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez, otherwise known as The Butcher, will be one of United’s most important players next term.

His absence through injury last campaign has been visibly noticeable, and with him in the side, the Red Devils are simply much better.

To support just how impactful he is, United ended the league season with a negative goal difference of -1 and just nine clean sheets, which is eight less than the one prior.

5 LB - Luke Shaw

Although the left-back spot is one that Ratcliffe is looking to bolster this summer, Luke Shaw will still start, even if reinforcements are made.

There’s no debating that when he’s fit and available, he’s one of the best full-backs in the Premier League, but his injury history is a concern.

Nevertheless, the England international will hopefully get back to match fitness before the start of the season, and if he does, he’s in the team.

6 DM - Kobbie Mainoo

Not much really needs to be said about Kobbie Mainoo, as everyone now understands just how special he is.

The 19-year-old is simply the future of the Red Devils, the player who has the potential to be the driving force behind Man Utd’s bid to become the best team in England again.

During his debut season, the midfielder started 24 Premier League games and even proved he’s made for the big occasion, scoring the winner in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

7 DM - Joao Neves

The second new face that could walk out onto the Old Trafford pitch next season is Joao Neves.

United have reportedly lodged a bid for the youngster already, but Benfica are set to hold out for a fee close to his £102m release clause.

Neves is the definition of a complete midfielder, and he’s even got similarities to United’s iconic midfield duo of Roy Keane and Paul Scholes.

The 19-year-old can simply do everything, boasting tremendous technical class and defensive tenacity, as shown by his 93.2 touches and 3.7 tackles per game in the Europa League last season.

Neves would become the replacement for Casemiro, whose future seemingly lies in Saudi Arabia rather than Manchester.

8 RW - Michael Olise

The final signing that could take the trio’s cost to £2m is Michael Olise, who’s set to be at the centre of a transfer battle.

The French ace has a release clause of £60m in his contract at Crystal Palace, which Chelsea and United will look to activate.

It’s no surprise that Olise is one of the most wanted attackers in Europe this summer, having scored ten goals and provided six assists in 16 league starts.

As you can see below, he’s simply been one of the best players in England, and he’d be a huge improvement on Antony, who only registered a goal and an assist apiece in the league.

Olise's 23/24 PL Stats Stats (per game) Olise PL Percentile Goals 0.71 97% Assists 0.42 96% Shots 3.95 97% Shot-creating actions 5.79 95% Key passes 2.54 92% Successful dribbles 2.82 91% Via FBref

9 AM - Bruno Fernandes

United’s captain, the Portuguese Magnifico, Bruno Fernandes, whatever you want to call him, he is guaranteed to start.

There’s no debating that the 29-year-old is United’s best player by far, scoring the most goals and providing the most assists at the club last season, ten and eight.

Fernandes is the catalyst for everything positive that occurs in the United attack, and his ability to turn up week in and week out is truly priceless.

10 LW - Alejandro Garnacho

Now, leaving Marcus Rashford out of Man Utd’s dream starting lineup next season is definitely bold.

However, it’s even tougher to bench Alejandro Garnacho, who’s simply been electric all season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in the league.

After Rashford struggled to perform to his usual standard last season, scoring eight goals across all competitions, it’s incredibly difficult to start him over Olise or the Argentine.

Furthermore, Garnacho will be one of the players that Ratcliffe will want to build around for the future, and the only way he’s going to fulfil his potential is to play.

11 ST - Rasmus Hojlund

Although he received plenty of criticism last season for his lack of involvement, there’s no debating that Rasmus Hojlund had a successful first campaign in England.

The Danish ace scored 16 goals across all competitions and showed signs of being a true finisher, particularly in the second half of the campaign.

If United can sign a rotation option to reduce the pressure on Hojlund, then he’ll explode, as he looked visibly exhausted at times last season.

At just 21 years of age, he’s got plenty of time to develop into the player he’s promised, and he genuinely has the potential to lead the line for the foreseeable future.

Ratcliffe’s dream Man Utd starting lineup in full: Onana; Dalot, Branthwaite, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Neves; Olise, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.