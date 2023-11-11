Fulham manager Marco Silva has "been promised" one thing at Craven Cottage as journalist Pete O'Rourke shares a January transfer update this week.

Silva aiming to cement his legacy at Fulham

The west Londoners have been showcasing their ambition off the field in recent months. Fulham chiefs managed to keep star midfielder Joao Palhinha away from Bayern Munich in what was a big boost for Silva, later going on to tie their head coach down with a new contract running until 2026.

The Portuguese committed his future to the club and declared that he wants to leave a legacy, saying that Fulham need to maintain their ambition after finishing in the top half last season.

"The way we finished in the top half of the table. I think we did big steps forward, probably surprised many people," said Silva to TNT Sports.

"But I knew as well that after a brilliant season in the Premier League, the second is probably going to be even worse. We have to keep the same focus, the same ambition, and keep improving the club on and off the pitch.

"When you are in a club a long time - and this is going to be my third season - you can get titles for the club."

Fulham remain in the EFL Cup and are set to take on Everton at Goodison Park in December, which gives them a big chance to go on a run and potentially make a date at Wembley.

Fulham's rumoured January targets

Of course, there are some gaping holes in Silva's squad that need addressing - namely their lack of goalscoring potency.

Only relegation candidates Burnley have scored less than Fulham so far this term, with their current striking duo Carlos Vinicius and Raul Jimenez bagging just one league goal between them.

As a result, reports suggest they could target a new striker in January. Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy, before his recent injury, bagged 14 Bundesliga goals in just eight league appearances - so he has emerged as a target.

It is also believed that Fulham wish to sign a new central midfielder, with Fluminese star Andre and Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz linked with a move to the club in recent weeks.

Fulham's January promise to Silva

According to O'Rourke, writing for Football Insider, it is believed that boss Silva has now "been promised" significant January funds ahead of the winter window's reopening.

The reporter claims Fulham plan to be one of the busier sides when it comes to incomings, which will come as an exciting bit of news for supporters who wish to see their team's squad reinforced.

The Cottagers are apparently "ready to back" Silva with a "big war chest" in just under two months time, as they seek to climb up the table and compete in cup competitions.

Silva was allegedly given assurances over Fulham's spending, before he put pen to paper on a new deal, which ultimately persuaded him to commit.

It will now be interesting to see who exactly they seek to bring in mid-season.