Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo has a huge task ahead of him this summer, with the dealings conducted within the transfer window potentially defining their ability to compete in the Premier League next season.

The Reds broke PSR rules last season despite selling starman Brennan Johnson to Tottenham Hotspur for a reported £47.5m, with the deal for the Welshman going through past the Premier League’s deadline.

As a result, Forest were deducted a total of four points by the Premier League, resulting in a nervy end-of-season battle to secure their top-flight status for another season.

Despite the sale of Johnson last summer, Nuno’s side still have to raise at least £20 million by 30 June to avoid a similar punishment during the 2024/25 campaign.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Murillo have both been linked with £50m+ moves to various other Premier League clubs, such as Tottenham, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

Both players would be a huge loss to Nuno’s side, but with the number of signings made in recent times, the club have enough deadwood to offload to prevent them from selling any more of their key players this transfer window.

Despite the PSR troubles, Evangelos Marinakis is looking to improve the squad further with new additions to prevent a repeat of a relegation battle next season.

That being said, here's a look at how the Forest XI could shape up for the 2024/25 season…

1 GK - Matz Sels

Since joining from Strasbourg in January, the Belgian has started every Premier League outing, keeping two clean sheets - proving to be an upgrade on former number one Matt Turner.

The Reds will undoubtedly look for reinforcements within the goalkeeping department over the summer, but given his displays during his brief time at the City Ground, the former Newcastle United man should retain his place between the sticks.

2 RB - Neco Williams

After winning three consecutive Player of the Month awards during the 2023/24 campaign, right-back Neco Williams has started to fulfil the potential that saw the Reds splash £17m on him back in 2022.

The Welshman made a total of 26 Premier League appearances last season, securing his place his place as Nuno's starting full-back on Trentside.

3 CB - Murillo

A player who has taken Forest fans by surprise this season is Brazilian centre-back Murillo. The 21-year-old joined the club in a £15m deal from Corinthians last summer, with his progress at the City Ground nothing short of sensational.

As previously mentioned, he's been linked with numerous big-money moves away, but the youngster would hugely benefit from another full season at the City Ground to continue his upward trajectory.

4 CB - Morato

The first of the three potential new additions comes in the form of Benfica defender Morato, who has recently been touted with a £30m move to the East Midlands this summer.

He’s featured 21 times in the Liga Portugal this season, often playing at left-back, but is better suited playing as a left-sided central defender and would make a brilliant partner for Murillo at the heart of the defence.

5 LB - Bradley Locko

The 22-year-old, who plies his trade for Stade Brestois, enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 campaign featuring 33 times in the league and starting 97% of their outings.

The left-back managed to contribute with three assists in Ligue 1, subsequently being included in The Athletic’s Team of the Season - potentially available to leave the French side for £17m this summer.

6 CDM - Florentino Luis

The third and final of the potential new additions at the City Ground in this dream XI is fellow Benfica star Florentino Luis who once again has been linked with a £30m move to Forest.

He’s featured 30 times in Liga Portugal during 2022/23, with only 17 of those appearances coming from the starting lineup, featuring for a total of 1,683 minutes under boss Roger Schmidt.

7 CDM - Ibrahim Sangare

The Ivorian midfielder endured a disappointing first season in the East Midlands, featuring just 17 times in the Premier League, out of a possible 38 games.

The 26-year-old, who joined under the guidance of former boss Steve Cooper, has the opportunity to prove himself at Forest next season, with the former PSV man able to gain a full pre-season under his belt, unlike last season.

8 RW - Anthony Elanga

He's already featured 13 times for Sweden, with the winger enjoying his best season in England's top flight. The 22-year-old managed to score five goals and register nine assists in his 36 Premier League appearances during his time at the City Ground.

His £15m move now looks to be a bargain, with the former Manchester United talent having the ability to develop further under Nuno's guidance on Trentside next season.

9 CAM - Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White has undoubtedly been the Reds' most consistent player during the last two Premier League campaigns - almost single-handedly securing the club's top-flight status on both occasions.

The former Wolves talent notched a tally of 11 league assists, ranking him third-highest in the Premier League, with the interest rumoured from the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle hardly a surprise.

He's proven to be worth every penny of his £25m transfer fee, with the club desperately needing to keep hold of the attacking midfielder if they are to progress up the table in 2024/25.

10 LW - Callum Hudson-Odoi

The 23-year-old moved to the City Ground last summer in a bid to reignite his career after a stop-start spell at Stamford Bridge because of various injuries and lack of form.

The Reds’ number 14 featured 29 times in the league during 2023/24, scoring eight goals, making him the club’s second top goalscorer behind striker Chris Wood.

11 ST - Taiwo Awoniyi

After his arrival, the Nigerian made an instant impact at the City Ground, scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win against West Ham United during the Reds' first home Premier League outing in 23 years.

Despite multiple injury issues in recent months, the former Liverpool ace has established himself as a key player under Nuno - scoring 16 times in 47 Premier League appearances - ensuring he should be the leading figure in attack ahead of Wood.

Forest's Dream XI in full: GK - Sels, RB - Williams, CB - Murillo, CB - Morato, LB - Locko; CDM - Florentino, CDM - Sangare, LW - Hudson-Odoi, CAM - Gibbs-White, RW - Elanga; ST - Awoniyi.