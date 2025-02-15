Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has shared what Mauricio Pochettino is really thinking about leaving his USA coaching role in a potential return to Tottenham Hotspur, as murmurs surround Ange Postecoglou and his future.

Ange Postecoglou criticised amid torrid Tottenham campaign

Spurs find themselves 14th in the Premier League table, tasting defeat on 13 different occasions in the English top flight alone, with the Lilywhites also winning just once in their last eight league matches.

Much has been made of Postecoglou's severe bad luck with injuries in the last few months, but luckily for the 59-year-old, he could soon welcome back a host of first-team stars.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (away) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

While Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, Dominic Solanke and Richarlison all remain sidelined through injury, James Maddison, Destiny Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario are back in contention, with Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner also returning to training this week (tottenhamhotspur.com).

As a lot of first teamers prepare to return to action, all eyes will be on Postecoglou and whether the Australian can turn the club's fortunes around.