A report has shared exactly what Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou told his Spurs squad behind-closed-doors after their disappointing loss to fierce rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Postecoglou criticised after 1-0 Tottenham defeat to Arsenal

Tottenham's set-piece record under Postecoglou is a cause for concern among supporters and critics alike, with Gabriel Magalhaes' winning header from a corner being their 10th goal conceded from a dead ball situation since the Australian took charge last year.

Gabriel rose basically unchallenged to thump his header past the helpless Guglielmo Vicario from close range, resulting in on-lookers theorising why the Brazilian was so free inside Spurs' penalty area and right outside their six-yard box.

Tottenham actually dominated possession on the day, and created openings of their own, but a lack of cutting edge meant that Gabriel's header was enough for Mikel Arteta's side to seize all the bragging rights and all three points.

Brennan Johnson was criticised for his attacking display against Arsenal, with Dejan Kulusevski also questioned by some critics after the Swede and his teammates failed to unlock a resolute Gunners backline.

"I know that, for some reason, people think I don't care about set-pieces," said Postecoglou after Tottenham's defeat to Arsenal.

"I understand the narrative, but we work on them all the time. We held them [Arsenal] well for the most part, but switched off for one and paid a price. They're obviously a very big threat from set-pieces and it only takes one.

"It wasn't just [Cristian] Romero, others switched off too. The delivery was spot on and Gabriel is a threat in those situations. We paid a price for it, but you learn from that and you move on. It's my burden to carry and I'm fine with that.

Spurs vs Arsenal (last 7 meetings) Date Result 15th Sept 2024 1-0 Arsenal win 28th April 2024 3-2 Arsenal win 24th Sept 2023 2-2 draw 15th Jan 2023 2-0 Arsenal win 1st Oct 2022 3-1 Arsenal win 12th May 2022 3-0 Spurs win 26th Sept 2021 3-1 Arsenal defeat

"For me, it's about the finer details of us getting to where we want to be -- for us, the way forward is to try to turn the football we're playing into something meaningful."

The result takes Spurs' tally to two Premier League defeats, a draw and a single win from their opening four league matches, with Brentford awaiting them next in the top flight this weekend.

Before that, Postecoglou prepares his side to take on Coventry City in the EFL Cup this evening, with silverware long eluding Spurs as supporters hope for a cup run.

What Postecoglou has secretly told his Spurs squad after Arsenal loss

Writing in a detailed piece for The Daily Mail this week, reliable journalist Sami Mokbel shared what Postecoglou has secretly told his Tottenham squad after their defeat to Arsenal.

According to Mokbel, the 59-year-old's message to his players was clear - that they remain on the right path and to keep calm.

Members of the Lilywhites squad also believe that their performances in these first four league games have offered an improvement on last season's opening quartet of matches, despite the contrasting results.

There remains real positivity behind the scenes at N17, but that optimism needs to translate into results on the pitch, otherwise Postecoglou will keep feeling the heat.