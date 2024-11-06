A report this week has shared what "several" senior West Ham United stars are all feeling about manager Julen Lopetegui right now, with pressure truly on the Spaniard after an uninspired start to 2024/2025.

Lopetegui facing sack calls as West Ham look at other managers

The Hammers sit 14th in the Premier League table and have won just three of their opening 10 top-flight matches, leading to suggestions that Lopetegui may not be the right man to replace David Moyes.

The ex-Real Madrid and Spain boss has been slammed for his tactics, consistent selection of certain out-of-form players like Guido Rodriguez and all-round approach to games, with West Ham even branded a "complete mess" under the tactician.

If results, performances and unrest continue in this fashion, Lopetegui faces becoming the next top-flight manager to be sacked after Erik ten Hag - who was ironically given his P45 after defeat at West Ham nearly two weeks ago.

While reports suggest David Sullivan and technical director Tim Steidten are eager to give the 58-year-old more time to transform the club's fortunes, it is also believed that West Ham have sounded out potential Lopetegui replacements, like former FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao.

West Ham Results: 2024/25 Match Date Opponent Competition Result #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

The Irons are doing internal groundwork on possible alternative options, in the event they decide to part ways with Lopetegui, and Conceicao is one of a few names under consideration.

“Sergio Conceicao is one name on West Ham’s radar,” said journalist Graeme Bailey to Hammers News recently.

“He is being looked at by a lot of clubs. Sullivan is not ready to accept yet that bringing Lopetegui in was a mistake.

“But, still, work is being done within the club to assess potential alternatives should Lopetegui fail to steer West Ham back on course. And one of the names that has come up in discussions is that of Conceicao.”

What several West Ham stars are thinking about Lopetegui right now

This week, broadcast giant talkSPORT have also backed West Ham's links to the Portuguese, who clinched Manager of the Year three times in his homeland and won trophies galore during his time in the Primeira Liga.

They have also shared what "several" senior West Ham players are feeling about Lopetegui right now.

Indeed, it is believed all of them are disenchanted by the former Sevilla boss, and not fully on board with his methodology, which makes for grim reading, considering unity and a collective belief in the project is key for any side to perform well.

Next up for West Ham is a clash against Everton at the London Stadium, who are also struggling for consistent form under Sean Dyche, so this represents a significant opportunity for Lopetegui to get fans back on side with a convincing display.