When Ange Postecoglou was unveiled as Tottenham Hotspur's new manager last summer, and Harry Kane was sold towards the end of the transfer window, few pundits or fans expected the North Londoners to have a successful campaign.

However, an impressive ten-game unbeaten streak at the start of the Premier League season made people sit up and pay attention to the all-action football the Australian coach had his team playing.

Unfortunately, injuries and fatigue took their toll on the Lilywhites over the course of the year, and they slipped from table-toppers to fifth, but considering the expectations people had for them in August, qualification for the Europa League has to be seen as a success.

So, as the summer transfer window officially opens next week, it's imperative that Daniel Levy and Co get Postecoglou the right players to improve his squad and push back into the top four.

With that said, let's take a look at how the Lilywhites might line up after a summer of wheeling and dealing.

1 GK - Guglielmo Vicario

One of the easy inclusions is Guglielmo Vicario, who keeps his spot between the sticks.

Arriving in the summer from Serie A side Empoli, Vicario was a relative unknown to many Premier League fans. Still, he quickly picked up a reputation as one of the best shot-stoppers in the country thanks to his impressive early performances.

His brilliant start to life in North London saw him pick up the Goalkeeper of the Year Award at the London Football Awards in February. While he's had some issues with players bullying him at corners since then, his place in the team is relatively secure.

2 RB - Pedro Porro

Like the man behind him, Pedro Porro keeps his place in the lineup thanks to a season of impressive performances.

The Spaniard started 92% of league games this season and played 90% of the available minutes, in which he racked up three goals and seven assists.

He also scored a screamer in one of his two FA Cup performances.

3 CB - Cristian Romero

One of the club's vice-captains, unless he's sold in a shock transfer this summer, there is no way Cristian Romero won't be at the heart of Spurs' defence next year.

The World Cup winner started 87% of league games this season, played 82% of minutes, scored five league goals, and only received one red card.

While he has a reputation for being reckless, the Argentine is one of Postecoglou's most important players.

4 CB - Micky van de Ven

The centre-back who will partner the Argentine is also an easy choice.

In just one season, Micky van de Ven has proven himself to be one of the most exciting defenders in the league.

One of the Dutchman's biggest strengths is his rapid pace, which allows the manager to play an incredibly aggressive high line. Earlier this year, the former Wolfsburg star broke the record for the fastest sprint in Premier League history when he clocked up a speed of 37.38km/h against Brentford.

5 LB - Destiny Udogie

The final player in the defence is another star from this year, Destiny Udogie.

The Italian fullback burst onto the scene - to borrow a phrase - at the start of the campaign and left such an impression that he was nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Year last month.

The good news for Spurs fans is that he agreed to a new long-term deal in December that will keep him in N17 until 2030.

6 CM - Ederson

Now, we've reached the first of the two central midfielders and the first change, as Yves Bissouma is out, and Atalanta's Ederson is in.

The Brazilian midfielder was linked to the Lilywhites for £50m last month following his monstrous display in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Able to play as a central or defensive midfielder, the 24-year-old "machine", as dubbed by Italian journalist Carlo Garganese, would be able to add some much-needed steel and agility to the Lilywhites midfield.

For example, the "energetic" dynamo, as described by journalist Bence Bocsak, made 1.1 interceptions, 2.3 tackles and 5.2 ball recoveries per game in Serie A this season, per Sofascore.

It would be an expensive signing to make, but well worth it.

7 CM - Conor Gallagher

The second central midfielder brings us the second new face as Conor Gallagher comes into the side.

Spurs have been regularly linked to the Chelsea man for what feels like years at this point, but a recent report revealed that the club was in the process of preparing an offer for him and was confident that a £40m fee would be enough to secure his signature.

Gallagher's 23/24 Appearances 50 Goal 7 Assists 9 Goal Involvements per Match 0.32 All Stats via Transfermarkt

He might be a player that divides opinion, but his tireless running and endless amount of energy would be ideal in a Postecoglou system, and The Athletic's Spurs correspondent Jack Pitt-Brooke even compared his ability to press and win back the ball as reminiscent of a "Poch-era Dele All."

He's not just a busy body, though. He racked up seven goals and nine assists in 50 games this year, and perhaps most importantly of all after Spurs' season, he has never missed a game of senior football through injury.

It might not be the flashiest signing, but bringing Gallagher to N17 would be an excellent idea.

8 CAM - James Maddison

Spearheading the midfield will be last summer's marquee signing, James Maddison.

The former Leicester City star might have had an underwhelming end to the season, but he still managed to rack up four goals and nine assists in 30 games, which is an average of a goal involvement every 2.3 games.

If the club can keep him fit next year, he could be a serious problem for the rest of the league.

9 RW - Viktor Tsyhankov

So, the first player in the front three is another new face, and this one might be controversial.

Ukrainian winger Viktor Tsyhankov replaces Swedish international Dejan Kulusevski on the right as he has performed better than the former Juventus ace for two seasons in a row now.

For example, the Girona ace produced 24 goals and assists in 42 games last season and backed that up with 15 goals and assists in 34 games this year.

Tsygankov vs Kulusevski 22/23 Tsygankov Kulusevski Appearances 42 37 Goals 12 2 Assists 12 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.57 0.27 23/24 Tsygankov Kulusevski Appearances 34 39 Goals 8 8 Assists 7 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.44 0.28 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In contrast, the Spurs ace produced just ten goals and assists in 37 games last season before doing slightly better and hitting 11 goals and assists in 39 games in 2023/24.

The 24-year-old Swede might be a more talented player overall, but he has yet to show that with any real consistency, and the fact that Tsyhankov can be picked up for just £26m makes signing him a very tempting prospect indeed.

10 LW - Son Heung-min

The left winger is another easy choice as club captain Son Heung-min simply has to start.

The South Korean international made 36 appearances for the North Londoners this season, scoring 17 goals and providing ten assists. This means he averaged a goal involvement every 1.3 games - he has to start somewhere.

11 ST - Santiago Gimenez

The final player in the team is the striker, and while Richarlison's return of 12 goals and four assists in 31 games was encouraging this year, Postecoglou needs an out-and-out nine he can trust, and that's where Santiago Gimenez comes in.

The Feyenoord star has been linked to Spurs several times this year, and he looks available for around €100m, which would be £85m.

It's certainly a lot to spend on one player, but the Mexican "machine," as talent scout Jacek Kulig has dubbed him, has been in incredible goalscoring form over the last two seasons.

Gimenez's Feyenoord record Season 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 45 41 Goals 23 26 Assists 3 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.57 0.82 All Stats via Transfermarkt

He has a total of 49 goals and 11 assists to his name in just 86 appearances for the Dutch giants.

Dream Tottenham Hotspur XI in full: Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Ederson, Conor Gallagher, James Maddison; Viktor Tsyhankov, Son Heung-min, Santiago Gimenez