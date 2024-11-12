Sunderland are now taking steps to prevent one of their young talents from leaving the club as they look to capitalise on a strong start to the Championship season under Regis Le Bris.

Sunderland holding on at top of Championship

Three consecutive draws have seen Sunderland's early lead at the top of the Championship table eroded, but they still remain at the summit heading into the November international break.

After a third of the season, they sit ahead of Sheffield United on goal difference after the Blades picked up a narrow 1-0 win over city rivals Sheffield Wednesday, while Leeds United sit two points further back in third place.

No one in the division has managed more than the Black Cats' 24 goals so far this season, while Sunderland also boast the youngest squad in the division, making their table-topping feat all the more impressive.

However, they will be hoping to return to winning ways soon as they look to secure an automatic promotion spot come the end of the campaign - something that would represent a major success for a club that has not tasted top-flight football since the 2016/17 season, when they finished bottom of the pack.

However, their impressive form has not gone unnoticed, and there is plenty of interest beginning to build in the young stars powering their promotion push, with Chris Rigg firmly in the eyes of Manchester United and other clubs across the Premier League, while Jobe Bellingham is also a man in demand.

How Sunderland plan to keep midfielder

Now, a report from Football Insider has revealed Sunderland's plan to keep hold of Jobe Bellingham for at least the January transfer window, if not longer.

The midfielder has been tipped to follow the path trodden by brother Jude, who swapped the Championship for Borussia Dortmund after impressing in England's second tier with Birmingham City.

So far this season, Jobe has managed to find the net on two occasions, as well as grabbing an assist.

Jobe Bellingham in the Championship 24/25 Appearances 13 Starts 13 Goals 2 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards 1

Now, Sunderland have responded to any potential interest, with the club ready to slap a "huge price tag" on the teenager in a bid to ward off suitors.

Fortunately, it is added that although Bellingham finds the interest "flattering", he is rated as "unlikely" to move in the new year due to his side's promotion push.

The Black Cats are also banking on Bellingham's understanding that he is receiving "valuable first-team football" in the Championship - something that he may not receive were he to leave the north-east prematurely.

Though he is under contract until 2028, it is unlikely that Bellingham will see that out at the Stadium of Light given his clear talent and interest from elite clubs, but Sunderland are in a strong position to receive a hefty fee close to that which Birmingham netted for brother Jude.