A report has shared insight from the West Ham United boardroom as new manager Julen Lopetegui continues to walk a tightrope in east London.

Lopetegui facing West Ham sack as club look at alternatives

The 58-year-old briefly eased the pressure on his shoulders with a much-needed 2-1 win over Man United at the London Stadium.

However, West Ham returned right back to losing ways against high-flying Nottingham Forest on Saturday, so Lopetegui's joy was rather short-lived. Midfielder Edson Alvarez was sent off during their 3-0 defeat at the City Ground, in what was a real afternoon to forget for West Ham, who now prepare to face fellow strugglers Everton at home.

West Ham Results: 2024/25 Match Date Opponent Competition Result #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

Their clash with the Toffees is another must-win game for West Ham, amid calls for Lopetegui to be shown the door. Critics have claimed that West Ham should sack Lopetegui already and that his appointment was simply the wrong choice by David Sullivan.

"I'll be honest, I've heard reports that there are a fair few people that are not convinced about Lopetegui," said journalist Dean Jones on the Rank FC Ultras podcast last month.

"Honestly, I'd probably sack him (Lopetegui). I think they've got it wrong. I don't think this is the right man for them. I think it's a waste of time. I'd sack him."

How the West Ham board are now really feeling about Lopetegui

There are suggestions that West Ham have sounded out ex-FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao as an alternative, while former backroom member Edin Terzic is also a potential replacement for Lopetegui.

Amid these claims, a report by Football Insider has shared just how the West Ham board are now feeling about Lopetegui after a lacklustre start to the campaign.

It is believed that Hammers chiefs are growing very impatient, and there is now a feeling that they could relieve Lopetegui of his duties at any moment, as the situation becomes quite volatile.

Pressure is believed to be mounting even further, and as we've seen with Erik ten Hag recently, no manager is safe in this division if results continue to take a downward trajectory and players fail to perform.

The Athletic reporter Roshane Thomas is another figure who thinks Lopetegui's time should be up, urging technical director Tim Steidten to cut his losses on the tactician.

"I don't think Lopetegui is capable of turning this around," wrote Thomas on X.

"He was the wrong appointment. This team has regressed, has no identity, the players look despondent and the formation/tactics are questionable.

"Lopetegui wants fans to reserve judgement until May, but there is little encouragement that things will improve. He keeps persisting with out of form Rodriguez, Summerville brought off early again and another game with a different formation. I could go on all day."