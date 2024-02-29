Reliable journalist Miguel Delaney of The Independent has revealed what Tottenham Hotspur stuff are all now really thinking about Timo Werner behind-the-scenes, after his loan move from RB Leipzig in January.

Spurs settle on Werner loan deal with option to buy

The Germany international's career has taken somewhat of a downward turn since his flopped marquee move to Chelsea.

Werner couldn't exactly become the 25-plus goal-per-season striker they were yearning for at the time of his move, eventually resulting in his return to Leipzig, where he hasn't managed to replicate his sensational 2019/2020 campaign.

He scored 28 goals and bagged eight assists in the league alone that year, with Werner attracting serious interest from Liverpool at the time before Chelsea beat Jurgen Klopp's side to the punch.

Timo Werner's performances for Tottenham ranked Match Rating (via WhoScored) Tottenham 3-2 Brentford 7.36 Tottenham 2-1 Brighton 6.66 Man United 2-2 Tottenham 6.64 Everton 2-2 Tottenham 6.33

Who knows what would've become of Werner, had he managed to seal a switch to Anfield, but after numerous campaigns failing to hit double figures for both Chelsea and Leipzig since, the 27-year-old is now attempting to resurrect his career in north London.

There have been reports that Werner's contract contains a £17 million buy-option for Spurs, so this temporary spell could be seen as somewhat of a trial spell before Ange Postecoglou's side make the decision over whether to seal his signing permanently.

"I thought he was great. First half we probably didn’t support him enough in that left channel, he was a little bit isolated. Second half we got some better service to him," said Postecoglou on Werner after Spurs' 3-2 win over Brentford recently.

“He’s a quality player, I think he’s proven at this level, and as he gets stronger and fitter and understands our game a little bit better, I think he’ll become even more effective and I know there’s goals in him as well that will come for Tottenham, so I thought he was good.”

So far, Werner has chalked up two assists in five league games for Spurs, with four of those appearances being fully-fledged starts and one having come off the bench.

What Tottenham staff are really thinking about Werner

Sharing some inside information on the forward since his arrival from Leipzig, reliable reporter Delaney has a rather interesting line for The Independent this week.

Indeed, it is believed Tottenham staff are "pleased" with Werner for his "willingness" behind-the-scenes, something which could bode well for the player as he attempts to impress enough to warrant an indefinite return to England.

“I think Timo [Werner] is an offensive player who has a massive experience from top level football," said Spurs chief Johan Lange recently.

"The Bundesliga, the Premier League, the Champions League and of course with the German national team. He’s also a player who, for most of his career, has played in a style not too dissimilar to ours which means his level of adaptation period could be relatively short and it has been good to see him already effecting games quite early on.”