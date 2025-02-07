West Ham United chiefs are growing concerned over one player's form behind-the-scenes, which has even prompted manager Graham Potter and co to make summer transfer plans.

West Ham set for extended break after FA Cup defeat

Potter's side won't be in action this weekend after Aston Villa knocked them out of the FA Cup third round, meaning the Hammers are currently enjoying a break before their next Premier League clash at home to Brentford next weekend.

It has been an impressive start to life in the dugout for Potter, despite some results going against West Ham, with their overall performances going on a real upward trajectory when compared to Julen Lopetegui's time in charge.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (home) February 15th Arsenal (away) February 22nd Leicester City (home) February 27th Newcastle United (home) March 10th Everton (away) March 15th

They were arguably unlucky not to come away from Stamford Bridge with at least a point against Chelsea, and they even took a lead in the first-half courtesy of captain Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham also strengthened in January by recalling midfielder James Ward-Prowse and signing striker Evan Ferguson on a temporary deal from Brighton. This time off will allow Ferguson in particular to settle into his surroundings, with Potter thrilled by both men's arrivals in east London.

“I’m happy,” said Potter on Ferguson and Ward-Prowse.

“The players that we’ve got out at the moment are significant for us. When we get them back — which we will, hopefully, soon — that makes a difference to us. To get the two characters that we did, Evan and James, I think they will help the team improve training every day.

“I think he’s [Ferguson] had a few weeks off and then played 20 minutes or so at the weekend. We’ve got some time now until the next game, so we’ll help him in training.

“That’s our challenge now: to make sure that he’s fit, that he’s helpful, and that he’s enjoying his football, because he’s a talent.”

West Ham's transfer plan amid worries over Emerson Palmieri

However, it is not all plane sailing at Rush Green right now, with £95,000-per-week left-back Emerson Palmieri attracting internal criticism.

According to former senior Irons scout Mick Brown, speaking to Football Insider, West Ham are worried over Emerson's form, so much so that they're planning to sign a new left-back in the summer.

“They’ve brought in Wan-Bissaka who has done exceptionally well for them,” he told Football Insider.

“So their priority is on the other side, at left-back. I know they’re not 100% sold on Emerson, there have been concerns about his performances. Because of that, Wan-Bissaka has sometimes been forced to move over and play at left-back.

“They’re looking to bring in a new left-back to solve that problem. In terms of targets, I’m not sure, but I know it’s a position they’ve been looking at since before January, even though their focus was elsewhere in the window.

“I’d expect that to be a position they look to address in the summer.”