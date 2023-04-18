Jurgen Klopp has changed the fortunes of Liverpool FC and cemented himself into Anfield folklore by bringing the first Premier League title and a sixth Champions League title to the second-biggest club in England.

While he has a reasonably consistent hit rate with bringing in some big players to change the trajectory of Liverpool's fortunes, there have been a few notable big-money flops, and Naby Keïta is probably the highest-profile player who didn't quite meet the expectations at Anfield.

Liverpool's fortunes this season

Liverpool started this season neck and neck with Manchester City as the second favourites to lift the title. However, they took it to the final day in the 2021/22 season, and the two teams had set the bar so high that nobody could see past the two for the title.

As we know, Mikel Arteta and his magisterial Arsenal have gate-crashed that particular party and look like they could be on course to lift their first Premier League crown in nearly 20 years.

It looks like Liverpool has started their season too late in their bid to qualify for the Champions League. Having been destroyed by Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in this year's knockout stages and comprehensively beaten in the league by Man City, it looks like it is back to the drawing board for Klopp, including shifting out the deadwood.

What went wrong for Keïta?

Although some Liverpool fans say they have operated on a shoestring budget compared to their rivals, this isn't the case. Manchester City has spent more money but Liverpool isn't just getting by on a frugal budget.

In the same way, the likes of Brighton currently sit above Liverpool in the table and seem to have a conveyer belt of world-class talent that they bring in for incredible prices. Although Kopites might like to think they fall into this bracket, the figures show they have spent a fortune.

An eye-watering price tag of £48m was the cost for the Guinean international. But, to be fair to Liverpool, it looked like it could be a bargain at the time. He had a great strike rate for a midfielder at Leipzig and at the age of 23, it looked like his best years were yet to come.

One of the main reasons Keïta has failed to fill his potential at Liverpool is due to several injuries he has sustained during his time there. However, saying he has been a total flop would be unfair. In some games, he looked very much like the player Klopp would have wanted, and he was given the legendary number eight shirt, which was vacant due to their talismanic ex-captain Steven Gerrard leaving the club after 26 years.

Keïta has played dozens of games for Liverpool and has been lambasted on social media by LFC fans for his perceived lack of commitment in big games, although injuries and often being played out of position definitely haven't helped his cause.

He has been overshadowed in his area of the pitch by other quality additions, such as Thiago, and Keïta hasn't gelled well with other midfielders, such as captain Jordan Henderson. Therefore, Jurgen Klopp is happy to allow Keïta to see out the remainder of his contract this summer and leave as a free agent.

Keïta’s next club

Given that he commanded such a colossal fee back in 2017, there are still plenty of clubs interested in the Guinean's services and it could be a smart move if they can land him on a free transfer. Wherever Naby finds himself, they will be delighted if he can recreate some of his Leipzig form that led to Liverpool splashing out nearly £50m.

Internet rumours and media stories come cheap, and if you were to look at social media, Naby could be joining half of the top clubs in Europe. However, the rumours that seem to be gathering the most momentum include signing for FC Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund.

It would seem a natural fit, given that Keïta has already prove himself in Germany, and Dortmund will likely lose their superstar midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer. Whether Keïta wants to travel back to Germany at this stage of his career or would rather play in another of Europe's top leagues is a decision that only he can make.

Players must often factor in what is best for themselves and their families. However, if the circumstances are favourable, we would expect to see Keïta travelling back to Germany to rekindle some of that excellent form that made him one of Europe's top talents just five years ago.